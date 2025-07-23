People who live in tourist traps have been sharing the things they wish visitors knew – 17 pearls of wisdom from locals

Round Ups Ask Reddit

The summer holidays are upon us, which means that tourist traps are about to be flooded with an influx of visitors.

And while they bring in lots of money, these out of towners aren’t perfect. Luckily for everyone, carcony97 has taken it upon themselves to share some words of wisdom so that tourists and locals alike can live in harmony. And they did so by posing this question to r/AskReddit:

‘Redditors who live in tourist traps — what’s the one thing you secretly wish visitors knew before they came?’

Here are the top replies to make note of before you jet off…

1.

‘The walk from one casino to the next is farther than you think. Especially in high heels and 115 degrees.’

-ReallyThisGuyAgain

2.

‘If you’ve seen what I’ve seen, you wouldn’t dare touch the stars on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame.’

-LaloElBueno

3.

‘I’m from Sydney, Australia. Please, for the love of god, SWIM BETWEEN THE FLAGS.’

-seanhcohen

4.

‘I used to live in a 1772 house in the heart of Charleston, SC’s historic district. And I was routinely astonished by the sheer number of tourists who not only would press their faces up against the first floor windows to look into the house, but those who would actually try to open the front door. I wish tourists would remember that it is a real city, with people trying to live their lives. It’s not a theme park.’

-cjboffoli

5.

‘If you’re going swimming in the ocean, learn to swim before coming. Don’t go in the water if you don’t know how to at least doggy paddle. Also, if you do go to the beach, pick up your damn litter. Us locals shouldn’t have to walk the beach every day to pick up your trash.’

-Own_Bit261

6.

‘Do not follow your GPS all the way to Pike Place Market, Seattle. You will end up on a street that is inexplicably not pedestrian only, yet surrounded by thousands of pedestrians.’

-coastal_tider

7.

‘I’m from a certain part of Montana close to the entrance of Yellowstone Park. I do not for the life of me understand why people stupidly and completely disregard the park rules about staying on the pathways or maintaining distance from the animals. I spend all season watching the news clips about tourists dying in the sulfur pits or getting trampled or gored by the animals. That park is their home, they deserve respect and distance. Not tourists harassing them. I never feel pity when someone gets attacked or hurt or even killed. But they never learn.’

-StrongTree17

8.

‘Hello from the Scottish Highlands. I’m glad you have come to our bonnie corner of the globe, and totally get that you are driving slow because you’re probably not used to driving on the left, nor are you used to our narrow roads, and you probably want to enjoy the scenery but for the love of all that is holy please pull the fuck over and let locals past!!!!’

-SmallQuasar

9.