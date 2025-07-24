US donald trump

Donald Trump was ‘told he was in the Epstein Files’ two months ago, and Project Deflection is about to hit DEFCON 1

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 24th, 2025

The Wall Street Journal has one of two things – cast-iron proof of its latest two Trump-Epstein stories or gigantic balls of steel.

Just days after the President filed a lawsuit against them for publishing claims that he wrote a letter to Jeffrey Epstein, with a crude drawing and the words ‘may every day be another wonderful secret’, they have posted another article about the unrelenting story.

Being mentioned in the thousands of Epstein documents in the hands of the DOJ is not, in itself, proof that any named person was involved in criminal activity – but, for President Nothing-to-see-here, it’s not a great look, either. Which is, presumably, why they decided to cover it up.

It also makes this flat denial kind of awkward, though not as awkward as being BFFs with a convicted sex trafficker …for years.

All Trump’s deflections – renaming football teams, accusing Barack Obama of treason, stealing a medal from the Chelsea football team …all for nothing.

Here’s Twitter’s reaction.

