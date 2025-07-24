Donald Trump was ‘told he was in the Epstein Files’ two months ago, and Project Deflection is about to hit DEFCON 1

US donald trump

The Wall Street Journal has one of two things – cast-iron proof of its latest two Trump-Epstein stories or gigantic balls of steel.

Just days after the President filed a lawsuit against them for publishing claims that he wrote a letter to Jeffrey Epstein, with a crude drawing and the words ‘may every day be another wonderful secret’, they have posted another article about the unrelenting story.

Exclusive: The Justice Department told President Trump in May that his name is among many in the Epstein files https://t.co/o14LCLQFPV — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) July 23, 2025

Being mentioned in the thousands of Epstein documents in the hands of the DOJ is not, in itself, proof that any named person was involved in criminal activity – but, for President Nothing-to-see-here, it’s not a great look, either. Which is, presumably, why they decided to cover it up.

This is now officially a massive scandal with a coverup that includes the President, the Attorney General, the FBI Director, and the GOP Congress https://t.co/rdSajvNort — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) July 23, 2025

It also makes this flat denial kind of awkward, though not as awkward as being BFFs with a convicted sex trafficker …for years.

Q: "Did [Pam Bondi] tell you that your name appears in the [Epstein] files?" Trump last week: "No." pic.twitter.com/ahGnJnSN7V https://t.co/m38dRxf3sM — Republican Accountability (@AccountableGOP) July 23, 2025

All Trump’s deflections – renaming football teams, accusing Barack Obama of treason, stealing a medal from the Chelsea football team …all for nothing.

Here’s Twitter’s reaction.

1.

Sure, President Trump is in the Epstein Files, but please give Tulsi Gabbard time to prove Obama uses an autopen. pic.twitter.com/RvpK22JZPM — Gary Peterson (@GaryPetersonUSA) July 23, 2025

2.

And now we know exactly what Trump has been so afraid of. Release the files.https://t.co/iNgenH6dGL pic.twitter.com/DCpAEqlah1 — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) July 23, 2025

3.

4.

MAGA voters: Rupert Murdoch's WSJ confirmed Trump is in the files. Bondi knew. Kash Patel knew. Tulsi knew. Bongino knew. They hid it from you. And Trump thought you were so stupid that all it would take is him yelling "ObAmA!" to get you to look away. Not only do they think… — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) July 23, 2025

5.

6.

The guy who walked into a beauty pageant dressing room while the contestants as young as 15 were undressing is in the Epstein files? https://t.co/Dwp4RS9l1l — Jason Selvig (@jasonselvig) July 23, 2025

7.

Pam Bondi told Trump IN MAY that his name is in the Epstein files Trump has always lied to you, MAGA, but he’s been extra super lying to you about Jeffrey Epstein The House should be called back immediately to vote to #ReleaseTheEpsteinFiles https://t.co/VjI7YoxT0G — Tara Dublin, Rock Star Author & Podcast Host (@taradublinrocks) July 23, 2025

8.

Rupert finally smelled blood in the swamp water — Lauren Windsor (@lawindsor) July 23, 2025

9.

No wonder the Pedophile Protection Party shut Congress down early. https://t.co/7mvi0F6zZo — Democrats (@TheDemocrats) July 23, 2025

10.

So, Donald Trump lied about the money his father gave him, he lied about his bone spurs, lied about where his father was born, he lied about where Barack Obama was born, he lied to his first wife while sleeping with his second, lied to his second wife while sleeping with his… — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) July 24, 2025

11.

It looks like the WSJ was given another wonderful secret. — Tiff4Mahogany_44 NATO MEMBER (@tiff4mahogany) July 23, 2025

12.