What’s a perfectly legal thing that should absolutely be a crime? – 17 dastardly deeds that need to be outlawed

Just because something is illegal doesn’t mean it’s bad. But the opposite is also true.

Sadly there are many perfectly legal things in this world that should land you in jail but don’t. It’s a common irritation, as Successful_Dust8483 found out when they posed this question to the moral arbiters over at r/AskReddit:

‘What’s a perfectly legal thing that should absolutely be a crime?’

Here are the top replies of things people wish were outlawed…

‘Posting something on an online marketplace for $0.00 and having the actual price in the description.’

-the_unknown_soldier

‘I detest how Mobile games make you watch a 30-second to 1 minute ad then when you press the X another page pops up saying “click here to download” with a 5-second timer then when you press that X another page pops up saying “install now” with another 5-second timer and it’s considered as just 1 ad altogether.’

-Fart-and-run

‘Overbooking any service, be it hotels, restaurants, airplanes, etc.’

-TheUncleOfHorror

‘I don’t know if it should be a crime but older people with hearing/visual issues should NOT be driving’

-Even_Freedom3558

‘I think it should be illegal for anybody at the top of a company or corporation to get paid more than 50% including in stock options or other sources of wealth, what their lowest employee is paid.’

-Beneficial-Focus3702

‘Prices for medical services, equipment and supplies. Broke down a hospital bill I had once. Turns out the Kleenex box in my room cost 400 dollars. Fucking USA.’

-ImprovementFar5054

‘Click bait headlines, or headlines that end with a question mark. Either lead with something provably true, or don’t print it.’

-KenOtwell

‘Overdraft fees. Cascading ones in particular.’

-Fun_Push7168

