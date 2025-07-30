As it’s International Friendship Day, here are some pairs of celebrities you might be surprised to learn are actually good friends in real life

Exclusive celebrities

Long-term friendships between celebrities like Courtney Cox and Jennifer Aniston, and Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are well known. However, as it’s International friendship Day, we delved in to discover some of the lesser known and some, quite frankly, surprising celeb friendships.

1. Actors Pedro Pascal and Sarah Paulson have a long-standing friendship that began in the early 1990s in New York City.

2. Actors Vin Diesel and Helen Mirren have a close professional and personal relationship, which started after they worked together in the Fast & Furious franchise.

3. Singer and songwriter Elton John and rapper Eminem have been friends since they collaborated together at the 2001 Grammy Awards.

4. Singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran and actor Courteney Cox are good friends. They met in 2013 after being introduced by a mutual friend.

5. Businesswoman and TV personality Martha Stewart and rapper and record producer Snoop Dogg have been friends since meeting in 2008.

6. Actors George Clooney and Julia Roberts became friends after they met in 2000, and have since collaborated in several films together.

7. Singer and songwriter Stevie Nicks and singer, songwriter and actor Harry Styles are good friends, sharing a love for music. Nicks has referred to Styles as her “love child” or “spirit child” and they have performed together on multiple occasions.

8. Singer, songwriter and actress Ariana Grande and actress Jennifer Coolidge became friends after Grande did an impression of Coolidge’s “Legally Blonde” character on “The Tonight Show”. This led to Coolidge contacting Grande and eventually to her appearing in Grande’s “thank u, next” music video, which Coolidge credits with helping to revitalize her career.







