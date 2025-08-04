Donald Trump said he’d ‘cut drug prices by 1,500%’ and was brutally schooled into next year and back

US donald trump inflation

If there’s one thing Donald Trump may know even less about than words, it’s numbers.

We say this after the president boasted about just how much he’s cut drug prices in America since returning to the White House.

And while it’s a moot point if they have actually gone down at all, it’s a fair bet he hasn’t cut them by quite so much as Trump says he has. Because … watch.

Trump: You know, we've cut drug prices by 1200, 1300, 1400, 1,500%. I don't mean 50%. I mean 1400, 1,500% pic.twitter.com/eoHv49DUyX — Acyn (@Acyn) August 4, 2025

And you presumably won’t need a calculator to work out where Trump’s gone wrong here. These 14 people certainly didn’t.

The guy who doesn’t trust the Bureau of Labor statistics jobs numbers thinks that your drug prices were cut by 1,500%. https://t.co/WJSO1E2ZrE — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) August 4, 2025

This would mean, in essence, that consumers would be getting paid by manufacturers or retailers to receive medications—in fact, getting paid up to 11, 12, 13, or 14 times what the consumers were previously paying to the sellers for prescriptions. What an utter moron… https://t.co/ctN0owr1Gv — George Conway (@gtconway3d) August 4, 2025

“On June 15, 1992, [Dan] Quayle altered 12-year-old student William Figueroa’s correct spelling of “potato” to “potatoe” at the Muñoz Rivera Elementary School spelling bee in Trenton, New Jersey. He was the subject of widespread ridicule for his error.” — @Wikipedia https://t.co/U7cK9waDKD — Justin Wolfers (@JustinWolfers) August 4, 2025

Let’s just be honest: to support this, you have to be really, really stupid https://t.co/HFEGFwnMMz — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) August 4, 2025

Does anyone ever ask him what specific drugs have had their prices cut by 1500% or do we just go with it? https://t.co/huFxRpKBx8 — Mike Rothschild (@rothschildmd on blu sky) (@rothschildmd) August 4, 2025

This is how this works: The prescription costs $100. You go to the drug store to pick it up, and instead of paying the pharmacist, the pharmacist gives you the medicine AND $1,400! Why didn’t any previous president think of this!? https://t.co/wA7oh5bw6y — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) August 4, 2025

