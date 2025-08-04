This comedy response to Kirstie Allsopp’s complaint about a couple giving their child an iPad just gets better and better

Celebrity Joe gooch kirstie allsopp

You’ll probably know by now – you can hardly avoid it, given the amount we’ve written about it – how Kirstie Allsopp took umbrage at a couple who gave their child an iPad to keep them occupied while they had breakfast.

Just to recap (briefly, honest).

And we mention it again – again! – because the estimable @MrJoeGooch recorded a right of reply in the guise of the very couple she was whinging about. And very fabulous it was too.

Kirstie Allsopp's Holiday Hell iPad Couple Strike Back https://t.co/VZbylcF1WR pic.twitter.com/sJFpXTF9ni — Joe (@MrJoeGooch) August 2, 2025

But it got even better when Allsopp tweeted this …

It seems someone on X is saying they are the father, they aren’t. The identity of the family in my tweet was heavily disguised and they did not see or know me. Secondly, the Dad on X is saying my “group” sat down after him. I ate breakfast alone yesterday. — Kirstie Allsopp (@KirstieMAllsopp) August 3, 2025

… and while we can’t be 100% sure it’s @MrJoeGooch she is talking about, it’s surely a fair bet, right?

And was @MrJoeGooch going to let that pass? Of course he wasn’t, and the whole thing just got better and better.

iPad Dad Responds to Kirstie Allsopp's Outrageous Accusations https://t.co/Bz0SfYeLxo pic.twitter.com/BGRKALfByR — Joe (@MrJoeGooch) August 3, 2025

Bravo!

love a bit well timed satire — Soss (@5sec2midnight) August 3, 2025

The irony that she picked up her “screen” then probably spent all day on it reading comments and replying — Laura (@Laura88freckles) August 2, 2025

I don’t know if this is true but … this is why I love twitter ! — Cranberry Pointy Toes Kazi54 (@KarenJukes2) August 2, 2025

The amount of people who think this is real — Lucy Cameron (@lucycam) August 3, 2025

Well yes, indeed!

Fooking state of him, been on the Sherry by the looks of it — LichfieldWoody (@LichfieldWoody) August 3, 2025

A gin & orange, a lemon squash and a scotch and water, please. — Joe (@MrJoeGooch) August 3, 2025

