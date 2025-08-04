Celebrity Joe gooch kirstie allsopp
This comedy response to Kirstie Allsopp’s complaint about a couple giving their child an iPad just gets better and better
You’ll probably know by now – you can hardly avoid it, given the amount we’ve written about it – how Kirstie Allsopp took umbrage at a couple who gave their child an iPad to keep them occupied while they had breakfast.
Just to recap (briefly, honest).
And we mention it again – again! – because the estimable @MrJoeGooch recorded a right of reply in the guise of the very couple she was whinging about. And very fabulous it was too.
Kirstie Allsopp's Holiday Hell iPad Couple Strike Back https://t.co/VZbylcF1WR pic.twitter.com/sJFpXTF9ni
— Joe (@MrJoeGooch) August 2, 2025
But it got even better when Allsopp tweeted this …
It seems someone on X is saying they are the father, they aren’t. The identity of the family in my tweet was heavily disguised and they did not see or know me. Secondly, the Dad on X is saying my “group” sat down after him. I ate breakfast alone yesterday.
— Kirstie Allsopp (@KirstieMAllsopp) August 3, 2025
… and while we can’t be 100% sure it’s @MrJoeGooch she is talking about, it’s surely a fair bet, right?
And was @MrJoeGooch going to let that pass? Of course he wasn’t, and the whole thing just got better and better.
iPad Dad Responds to Kirstie Allsopp's Outrageous Accusations https://t.co/Bz0SfYeLxo pic.twitter.com/BGRKALfByR
— Joe (@MrJoeGooch) August 3, 2025
Bravo!
love a bit well timed satire
— Soss (@5sec2midnight) August 3, 2025
The irony that she picked up her “screen” then probably spent all day on it reading comments and replying
— Laura (@Laura88freckles) August 2, 2025
I don’t know if this is true but … this is why I love twitter !
— Cranberry Pointy Toes Kazi54 (@KarenJukes2) August 2, 2025
The amount of people who think this is real
— Lucy Cameron (@lucycam) August 3, 2025
Well yes, indeed!
Fooking state of him, been on the Sherry by the looks of it
— LichfieldWoody (@LichfieldWoody) August 3, 2025
A gin & orange, a lemon squash and a scotch and water, please.
— Joe (@MrJoeGooch) August 3, 2025
And you can follow @MrJoeGooch on Twitter here and on YouTube here.
