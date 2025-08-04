Celebrity comebacks kirstie allsopp

Kirstie Allsopp’s whinge at a family who dared give their child an iPad over breakfast prompted no end of A++ comebacks but this epic takedown was surely the winner

Poke Reporter. Updated August 4th, 2025

To the world now of Kirstie Allsopp, who took time out from looking for properties on Rightmove to troll a couple she happened to sit down next to at breakfast for giving their child an iPad while they tried to enjoy their meal.

It prompted no end of very entertaining and entirely on-point comebacks – we’ve rounded up a whole bunch of them over here inluding this.

And this.

And indeed this.

But one stood out for the sheer detective work (and indeed memory power) involved. This one.

Bravo!

Just in case you don’t remember …

Epic stuff!

We’re with this person.

Although @putasinghonit was having none of it.

Well yes, fair enough! Still a proper corker, that.

