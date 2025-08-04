Kirstie Allsopp’s whinge at a family who dared give their child an iPad over breakfast prompted no end of A++ comebacks but this epic takedown was surely the winner

Celebrity comebacks kirstie allsopp

To the world now of Kirstie Allsopp, who took time out from looking for properties on Rightmove to troll a couple she happened to sit down next to at breakfast for giving their child an iPad while they tried to enjoy their meal.

I’m staying in a hotel in Switzerland, just had breakfast next to an English couple with one child, probably aged 5, he ate his breakfast watching an iPad on the table in front of him. I know this topic is a dangerous one but when are people gong to wake up to how wrong this is? — Kirstie Allsopp (@KirstieMAllsopp) August 2, 2025

It prompted no end of very entertaining and entirely on-point comebacks – we’ve rounded up a whole bunch of them over here inluding this.

And this.

I was in a hotel in Switzerland and I saw this incredibly posh, entitled woman staring at a family with disgust as they were trying to eat their breakfast. pic.twitter.com/vQWTw8Yzap — Florence Lox (@floboflo) August 2, 2025

And indeed this.

Kirstie Allsop spots a kid looking at an iPad over breakfast. pic.twitter.com/PdbEojIq9w — Mark Hammond (@MarkHam80780803) August 3, 2025

But one stood out for the sheer detective work (and indeed memory power) involved. This one.

Probably to keep them quiet to not annoy others around them like that time you were annoyed by them on a train. https://t.co/dCzuEH5SRd pic.twitter.com/c2FUwikble — putasinghonit (@putasinghonit) August 2, 2025

Bravo!

Just in case you don’t remember …

The temptation to offer my iPad, with numerous Scooby Doo episodes, to the family near me on the train is overwhelming. — Kirstie Allsopp (@KirstieMAllsopp) May 24, 2013

Epic stuff!

I love how good people are at hating on this app. What do you mean you remember a Kirstie Allsopp tweet from 2013. Just sensational. pic.twitter.com/PN6xQHSt3W — Char (@charcomplains) August 2, 2025

We’re with this person.

That is fucking inspirational. — L (@MsLMG79) August 3, 2025

Although @putasinghonit was having none of it.

People not realising how a search function on an app is used in 2025 is wild. https://t.co/CTcDwWttis — putasinghonit (@putasinghonit) August 3, 2025

Well yes, fair enough! Still a proper corker, that.

