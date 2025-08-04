This Scottish Spider-Man fan’s hilarious response to spotting Tom Holland filming in Glasgow was simply Marvel-lous

Celebrity scotland spiderman Tom Holland

Exciting times for Spider-Man fans everywhere, especially if you live in or near Glasgow where Tom Holland has been filming the latest instalment of the Marvel winner.

Tom Holland as Spider-Man on the set of ‘SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY’pic.twitter.com/oy21pSPVG5 — MCU Film News (@MCUFilmNews) August 3, 2025

And we mention it not just because we love a bit of Tom Holland (and especially Tom Holland as Spider-Man) but because of this particular Scottish fan’s response after spotting their hero astride a tank on the streets of Glasgow.

Tom Holland filming a chase scene on top of a Armored vehicle via: @tynamiteyt pic.twitter.com/ZkJdW7tRjx — Spider-Man News (@SpiderMan_Newz) August 3, 2025

Blooming brilliant, that.

“IT’S FOCKING SPIDER-MAN” is sending me https://t.co/QQtp9HJ5ew — Spider-Man News (@SpiderMan_Newz) August 3, 2025

Scottish people are actually the best — Erhan (@erdzlfc7) August 3, 2025

This guy looking back makes it 10 times better pic.twitter.com/BCrA3E5FbM — Jon (@JontheRadical) August 3, 2025

That HAS to somehow be in the movie — imvizual (@ImVizual_) August 3, 2025

I mean I’d react the same way — Patrick (@PatrickTmoney) August 3, 2025

LMFAOOOO — Farhan / (@f__mehmood1) August 3, 2025

