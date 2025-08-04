Celebrity scotland spiderman Tom Holland
This Scottish Spider-Man fan’s hilarious response to spotting Tom Holland filming in Glasgow was simply Marvel-lous
Exciting times for Spider-Man fans everywhere, especially if you live in or near Glasgow where Tom Holland has been filming the latest instalment of the Marvel winner.
Tom Holland as Spider-Man on the set of ‘SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY’pic.twitter.com/oy21pSPVG5
— MCU Film News (@MCUFilmNews) August 3, 2025
And we mention it not just because we love a bit of Tom Holland (and especially Tom Holland as Spider-Man) but because of this particular Scottish fan’s response after spotting their hero astride a tank on the streets of Glasgow.
Tom Holland filming a chase scene on top of a Armored vehicle
via: @tynamiteyt pic.twitter.com/ZkJdW7tRjx
— Spider-Man News (@SpiderMan_Newz) August 3, 2025
Blooming brilliant, that.
“IT’S FOCKING SPIDER-MAN” is sending me https://t.co/QQtp9HJ5ew
— Spider-Man News (@SpiderMan_Newz) August 3, 2025
Scottish people are actually the best
— Erhan (@erdzlfc7) August 3, 2025
This guy looking back makes it 10 times better pic.twitter.com/BCrA3E5FbM
— Jon (@JontheRadical) August 3, 2025
That HAS to somehow be in the movie
— imvizual (@ImVizual_) August 3, 2025
I mean I’d react the same way
— Patrick (@PatrickTmoney) August 3, 2025
LMFAOOOO
— Farhan / (@f__mehmood1) August 3, 2025
