This Scottish Spider-Man fan’s hilarious response to spotting Tom Holland filming in Glasgow was simply Marvel-lous

John Plunkett. Updated August 4th, 2025

Exciting times for Spider-Man fans everywhere, especially if you live in or near Glasgow where Tom Holland has been filming the latest instalment of the Marvel winner.

And we mention it not just because we love a bit of Tom Holland (and especially Tom Holland as Spider-Man) but because of this particular Scottish fan’s response after spotting their hero astride a tank on the streets of Glasgow.

Blooming brilliant, that.

