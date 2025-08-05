This rental car complaint went wildly viral and prompted no end of hugely relatable responses

Life customer service seinfeld

You don’t ever have to have rented a car to appreciate this but it will definitely help.

It’s a complaint about the joy – or otherwise – of dealing with rental car companies after it was posted by @AlanMCole over on Twitter.

Rental car companies seem so insanely helpless at their one job. You show up at the airport, reservation in hand, and they’re like “wait really? You wanted a car? Sorry, you totally caught me off guard.” — Alan Cole (@AlanMCole) August 3, 2025

And it’s fair to say it didn’t just strike a nerve it hit the entire neural system.

And these people surely said it best, today’s funniest (in a painful way) and relatable thing.

And there’s always that moment where their behavior is like “hmmmm I hope we have a car you can use…” — boceephus the tiny nordic (@FlatFootThe1st) August 3, 2025

And the amount of typing and time it takes to get you the car is unbelievable. Even with a reservation and even with status in their club. — timetravelsty (@timetravelsty) August 3, 2025

It’s also typically further: “oh you said you wanted this type of car? Sorry, we have only the exact opposite of that, but it’s not cleaned, it will take an extra 45 minutes” — respecthehussle (@respecthehussle) August 3, 2025

the fact they can promise you a sedan and then just randomly “upgrade” you to an suv when you show up to pick up the car is insane https://t.co/89cNLhERCS — ezra (@skorpiomag) August 3, 2025

True, they never have the car you booked months ago and will instead offer you a bigger/different car as if they are doing us a favour. — The man with many names (@Ram_Raviprolu) August 3, 2025

“Oh, you’re paying with a card?” NO SHIT — 7 (@BabyPluto2020) August 3, 2025

