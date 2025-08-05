Twitter London

Stop the search – someone’s found the trifle-eating London Underground hero Britain truly needs

Poke Reporter. Updated August 5th, 2025

If you’ve ever been on the Tube – the London Underground – you’ll know that all human life is there …not always with full access to deororant, unfortunately, but it can still be very entertaining.

Over on Twitter (or X, if you love Elon Musk and want to marry him), sports journalist Phil Haigh shared a Tube anecdote that we really hope is true.

For those who care about these things, there was more information about the location.

People were ready to embrace the – presumably – capeless hero. Phil would surely have mentioned if the guy had a cape, as well as an awesome breakfast.

Here are some of our favourite reactions.

