Stop the search – someone’s found the trifle-eating London Underground hero Britain truly needs

Twitter London

If you’ve ever been on the Tube – the London Underground – you’ll know that all human life is there …not always with full access to deororant, unfortunately, but it can still be very entertaining.

Over on Twitter (or X, if you love Elon Musk and want to marry him), sports journalist Phil Haigh shared a Tube anecdote that we really hope is true.

Saw a bloke on the tube at 7.30am peel the cover off a Sainsbury's trifle. People were watching, interested to see how he'd approach it. He got a large Dairy Milk Fruit and Nut bar out of his pocket, unwrapped it, then used it as a spoon to eat the trifle. Sensational viewing — Phil Haigh (@philhaigh_) August 2, 2025

For those who care about these things, there was more information about the location.

I know this is irrelevant to an already incredible story but can you confirm which tube line. It has to be the central line…. — S (@Da0Sa2) August 2, 2025

Victoria. Somewhere between Victoria and St Pancras. — Phil Haigh (@philhaigh_) August 2, 2025

People were ready to embrace the – presumably – capeless hero. Phil would surely have mentioned if the guy had a cape, as well as an awesome breakfast.

Here are some of our favourite reactions.

1.

How do you nominate someone for a Pride of Britain award? https://t.co/xFcNbtYnaA — Mark (@5goalthriller) August 2, 2025

2.

God forbid a man enjoy a whole Sainsbury's triffle (with a Cadbury fruit and nut bar spoon) on the tube at 7:30am! https://t.co/vLbtPDtA5D — Rhys Lloyd (@rhyslloydyy) August 2, 2025

3.

If you’ve never had trifle for breakfast then you’ve had a wasted life.

Home made is better though.

Half trifle half Yule log is spectacular but I tend to have that for elevenses. — (@Blond3bra1ny) August 2, 2025

4.

Surf n turf. — dan barker (@danbarker) August 2, 2025

5.

I was hoping you’d put that he necked it like a big jelly n custard n cream shot. But kudos to him for throwing in some class A chocolate as a spoon stand-in. ✊ — Collette Walsh (@ColletteWalsh) August 2, 2025

6.

I used to buy a tub of Sainsbury’s custard and a sleeve of Sainsbury’s chocolate chip cookies and use the custard as dip for the cookies. Not sorry. https://t.co/ja6LXKi3jW pic.twitter.com/nzu85WE0Nw — Anne (@annelovesfilm) August 2, 2025

7.

Writing a translatlantic romcom in which trifle tube guy meets block of fondant woman… https://t.co/mNu7ncOdnx https://t.co/pTbra0QfeY — Cate K (@catek72) August 2, 2025

8.

Up there with that time, I saw a bloke claiming Greggs gave him 20 sausages in a baguette to get rid of them. https://t.co/Fe93n4jBYx — ValderramasHair (@ValderramasHair) August 5, 2025

9.