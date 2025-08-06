17 funniest and most peaved responses to the aggressive ‘30% off X Premium ‘ offers everyone has been getting
If you’re still on the app formerly and – let’s face it – still known as Twitter, but officially named X, you will recently have been bombarded by increasingly desperate messages about a 30% off deal to get the paid version.
They look something like this …
On Tuesday, the last day of the sale, they popped up every time anyone opened X or tried to write a post. We have no idea whether anyone was persuaded by the pop-ups to put more money in the pocket of Elon Musk, but we know a hell of a lot of people were really irritated.
Here’s the evidence.
1.
NO I DON'T WANT THE STUPID 30% OFF PREMIUM STOP ASKING pic.twitter.com/Kny4U0I0gV
— rat liker (@rat_liker) August 5, 2025
2.
Elon is about to come to my doorstep to tell me about the 30% discount
— monka (@MsMacharia) August 5, 2025
3.
How these 30% off Premium ads have me feeling pic.twitter.com/349SjChAzB
— ShrekHistory (@ShrekHistory) August 5, 2025
4.
I'm just a girl
standing in front of a website
asking it to give it a fucking rest with the "30% off premium" popups
— Janel Comeau (@VeryBadLlama) August 5, 2025
5.
no I don't want 30% off x premium shut the fuck uppppppppp
— eilidh✨ (@demon_dolI) August 5, 2025
6.
did the twitter premium thing offer expire yet pic.twitter.com/2WyAk7QRzb
— kelsey orr (@kelseytayorr) August 6, 2025
7.
Is anyone else getting deluged with pop ups for a one time offer of 30% off twitter premium or whatever? Cuz I do not what that crud
— Alex Goldman (@AGoldmund) August 5, 2025
8.
Just opened the fridge door and the milk offered me 30% off X Premium
— cants (@cantseyy) August 5, 2025
9.
"30% off Twitter Premium, expiring today!"
Expire now for all the fuck I care
— Gerry McBride (@GerryMcBride) August 5, 2025