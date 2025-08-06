17 funniest and most peaved responses to the aggressive ‘30% off X Premium ‘ offers everyone has been getting

Twitter elon musk

If you’re still on the app formerly and – let’s face it – still known as Twitter, but officially named X, you will recently have been bombarded by increasingly desperate messages about a 30% off deal to get the paid version.

They look something like this …

On Tuesday, the last day of the sale, they popped up every time anyone opened X or tried to write a post. We have no idea whether anyone was persuaded by the pop-ups to put more money in the pocket of Elon Musk, but we know a hell of a lot of people were really irritated.

Here’s the evidence.

1.

NO I DON'T WANT THE STUPID 30% OFF PREMIUM STOP ASKING pic.twitter.com/Kny4U0I0gV — rat liker (@rat_liker) August 5, 2025

2.

Elon is about to come to my doorstep to tell me about the 30% discount — monka (@MsMacharia) August 5, 2025

3.

How these 30% off Premium ads have me feeling pic.twitter.com/349SjChAzB — ShrekHistory (@ShrekHistory) August 5, 2025

4.

I'm just a girl

standing in front of a website

asking it to give it a fucking rest with the "30% off premium" popups — Janel Comeau (@VeryBadLlama) August 5, 2025

5.

no I don't want 30% off x premium shut the fuck uppppppppp — eilidh✨ (@demon_dolI) August 5, 2025

6.

did the twitter premium thing offer expire yet pic.twitter.com/2WyAk7QRzb — kelsey orr (@kelseytayorr) August 6, 2025

7.

Is anyone else getting deluged with pop ups for a one time offer of 30% off twitter premium or whatever? Cuz I do not what that crud — Alex Goldman (@AGoldmund) August 5, 2025

8.

Just opened the fridge door and the milk offered me 30% off X Premium — cants (@cantseyy) August 5, 2025

9.