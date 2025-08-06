Trump confused his homeland security chief with a pro golfer and it’s a terrifying insight into the state of the White House right now

US donald trump olympics

Donald Trump was very excited to announce his ‘task force’ to oversee the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

And thankfully when he says ‘task force’ he doesn’t mean of the military variety – well, not yet anyway.

And we mention it because of this particular moment when the president introduced members of his Cabinet, including secretary of homeland security who you will know as Kristi Noem. Except Trump knows her as someone else entirely.

Trump: Secretary of Homeland Security, Cristie Kerr. Do you know who Cristie Kerr is? Great Golfer. Kristi Noem. pic.twitter.com/NIfdXJyD1q — Acyn (@Acyn) August 5, 2025

That’s Cristi Kerr who – it says here – has 20 tour wins and has won more than $19 million in career earnings to date.

“Secretary of Homeland Security, Cristie Kerr. Do you know who Cristie Kerr is? A friend of mine. Great golfer. Kristi Noem.” Ahem @jaketapper, where are you? pic.twitter.com/Hwa27oWBkY — Maine (@TheMaineWonk) August 5, 2025

MAJOR BREAKING: Trump, in full mental decline, just confused Kristi Noem with pro-golfer Cristie Kerr – then kept digging: “She’s a better golfer than you…but you’re better in a lot of other things.” Trump is not well. When the hell will the media acknowledge it? pic.twitter.com/VP1diJf2uZ — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) August 5, 2025

Trump confusing Kristi Noem with a pro golfer is the mental equivalent of mixing up your dentures with your golf balls.

The media knows, the public knows, and yet the circus keeps rolling. When does concern become urgent? Yesterday. — Chetter ⚖ Beacon for Democracy (@ChetterHub) August 5, 2025

It would be hilarious if his caddy walked up to the podium and dropped another golf ball… — Avatar @backavatar on (@BackAvatar) August 5, 2025

Trump’s brain glitching again. Trump: “Secretary of Homeland Security, Cristie Kerr. Do you know who Cristie Kerr is? A friend of mine. Great golfer. Kristi Noem.”pic.twitter.com/eqLtCxZmpz — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) August 5, 2025

WAIT! Trump just confused Kristi Noem with pro-golfer Cristie Kerr – then kept digging: “She’s a better golfer than you…but you’re better in a lot of other things.” HUH?

pic.twitter.com/HLOincVSIu — Lucas Sanders ️ (@LucasSa56947288) August 5, 2025

Dear Jake Tapper and George Clooney, Based on this video alone you should be demanding that Donald Trump resign. You know…just to be consistent. PS: Hey George…where is your letter? https://t.co/38xHckMnXH — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) August 5, 2025

And if there was one reaction that really caught the eye, it was this.

And JD Vance will be there smilling like a mad man as his boss go crazy. — Theophilus M (@theophilus367) August 5, 2025

Trying to hard to act normal – or genuinely delighted? You decide.

