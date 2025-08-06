US donald trump olympics

Trump confused his homeland security chief with a pro golfer and it’s a terrifying insight into the state of the White House right now

John Plunkett. Updated August 6th, 2025

Donald Trump was very excited to announce his ‘task force’ to oversee the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

And thankfully when he says ‘task force’ he doesn’t mean of the military variety – well, not yet anyway.

And we mention it because of this particular moment when the president introduced members of his Cabinet, including secretary of homeland security who you will know as Kristi Noem. Except Trump knows her as someone else entirely.

That’s Cristi Kerr who – it says here – has 20 tour wins and has won more than $19 million in career earnings to date.

And these people surely said best.

And if there was one reaction that really caught the eye, it was this.

Trying to hard to act normal – or genuinely delighted? You decide.

Source @Acyn