Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it’s Maga cultist Superman actor Dean Cain getting scorched for joining Trump’s ICE agents

Donald Trump may have already fired a top statistician for being honest about America’s abysmal job figures, but he’s already working on a way to create at least one growth sector – racist paramilitaries, or ICE, as his anti-immigration officers are also known.

The Trump administration is having a recruitment drive to get more masked, unidentified people out on the streets, hauling off anyone they feel looks too brown and putting them in sparce detainment centres. Concentration camps.

Former Superman actor and notorious Trump licker, Dean Cain, not only shared this call to arms, but he’s signed up for it himself.

JOIN ICE!!

We need your help to protect pic.twitter.com/cXcUaDcDhY — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) August 5, 2025

‘Since President Trump took office, ICE has arrested hundreds of thousands of criminals, including terrorists, rapists, murderers, paedophiles, MS-13 gang members, drug traffickers…you name it. Very dangerous people who are no longer on the streets.’

With around 57,000 in detention, of whom 71% have no criminal convictions at all, and only 7% have a serious conviction – well, that’s a big fat lie, Mr Cain. But when did Maga ever let facts get in the way of a good racist dog-whistle?

The levels of scorn were off the charts.

Dean Cain is having a really hard time not being Kevin Sorbo pic.twitter.com/pvPbp3Eoue — angry buni (@theangriestbuni) August 6, 2025

How you gonna play Superman, then join the organization that would deport him when he landed in Kansas as a baby because he's an illegal alien? pic.twitter.com/pyiZNdVnnG — Brandy Bryant ️‍⚧️ (@InkMasterbator) August 7, 2025

Nobody's hiring you for acting jobs so you joined ice?. What a hack. https://t.co/5WrgxfVuDW pic.twitter.com/jfPnd2xmba — Ni (@BlackNmajestic1) August 7, 2025

Ugh fuck me, the Punisher logo and everything. Call me an easily-triggered snowflake but I really don’t like how @michaelrosenbum still hosts this guy on his podcast sometimes. Oh you were Superman? Dgaf. Be a decent human being. https://t.co/OVWpbAN3mL — Sam Gavin (Sam's Channel) (@SamuelGavin) August 6, 2025

Dean Cain joined ICE to arrest pedophiles and rapists. Who wants to tell him?pic.twitter.com/eSCM8BLnos — Al Cappuccino…☕️ (@AlCappuccinoIT) August 6, 2025

when I see the botox-addled mask-wearing doofus in military cosplay trying to kidnap people at home depot: https://t.co/pfhstppdpe pic.twitter.com/lEHSQJWygs — Colin McLaughlin (@colinthecrabb) August 6, 2025

What a has been loser — Ambie (@ambiebambielam) August 6, 2025

What fucking asshole douchebag. "It's patriotic to break into people's homes and yank them away so they can be deported." This ass clown needs an enema. — RockReadRecovery (@raynus77) August 6, 2025

Oh look, the prodigal moron has returned. https://t.co/GomBLxSlTd — Schrodingersbabyseal (@Schrodingersba4) August 6, 2025

Dean Cain is Bizarro at this point. Your old ass joined ICE for what? To further stew in your hatred, racism, and xenophobia? And then you had the nerve to have the Superman theme music playing in your video. Superman would be against ICE. He’d be rounding them up! — Derrpi (@Derrpi) August 6, 2025

surprised he needs this when his recent actor career is going so well https://t.co/pgtLyWfbJM pic.twitter.com/XomqnfiSue — Nick (@nick_____t) August 6, 2025

“Guy you’ve literally never heard of is a fascist” https://t.co/nZycvhZODg — Anansi’s Library (@Anansis_Library) August 7, 2025

We know he’s not actually Superman, but for us, this comment nailed it.

Maybe Lex Luthor had a fucking point. https://t.co/wHchbZpCr7 — Niecy O'Keeffe (@NiecyOKeeffe) August 6, 2025

