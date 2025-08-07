Celebrity dean cain

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it’s Maga cultist Superman actor Dean Cain getting scorched for joining Trump’s ICE agents

Oonagh Keating. Updated August 7th, 2025

Donald Trump may have already fired a top statistician for being honest about America’s abysmal job figures, but he’s already working on a way to create at least one growth sector – racist paramilitaries, or ICE, as his anti-immigration officers are also known.

The Trump administration is having a recruitment drive to get more masked, unidentified people out on the streets, hauling off anyone they feel looks too brown and putting them in sparce detainment centres. Concentration camps.

Former Superman actor and notorious Trump licker, Dean Cain, not only shared this call to arms, but he’s signed up for it himself.

‘Since President Trump took office, ICE has arrested hundreds of thousands of criminals, including terrorists, rapists, murderers, paedophiles, MS-13 gang members, drug traffickers…you name it. Very dangerous people who are no longer on the streets.’

With around 57,000 in detention, of whom 71% have no criminal convictions at all, and only 7% have a serious conviction – well, that’s a big fat lie, Mr Cain. But when did Maga ever let facts get in the way of a good racist dog-whistle?

The levels of scorn were off the charts.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

We know he’s not actually Superman, but for us, this comment nailed it.

READ MORE

Dean Cain ripped the new ‘woke’ Superman movie for betraying its roots and was brutally schooled into another dimension

Source Dean Cain Image Screengrab