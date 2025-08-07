The magnificent takedown of this anti-abortionist is one for the ages and her reaction made it even better

US anti abortion good liars

Here’s a rather fabulous moment courtesy of the fabulous and not to say incredibly brave American satirists, @TheGoodLiars.

It’s this magnificent takedown of an anti-abortionist which already comes straight from the very top drawer but her response made it even better.

Bravo, people!

And here are just a few of the comments it prompted after it was shared by learner68 over on Reddit.

‘I seem to recall passages about throwing babies on rocks to kill them and summoning bears to also kill dozens of kids for calling someone bald.’

tronj I heard that “I think I’m dumb.”‘

SECURITY_SLAV ‘How dare you use the Bible to prove me wrong?’

KindaDrunkRtNow ‘How to own a conservative… ‘Step 1: Listen to their argument. ‘Step 2: Inject the smallest piece of logic or facts into their argument. ‘Step 3: Watch them literally glitch and end the argument.’

Maniak4126 ‘”I think I’m done here” would be a good line for her to reassess her beliefs.’

JadedBoyfriend ‘The lights are on but no one is home.’

Diligent-Extreme9787

To conclude …

‘If your book club is only going to focus on ONE book… read the damn book.’

Bitter-Researcher389

Lots more of @TheGoodLiars here!

Source @TheGoodLiars H/T Reddit u/learner68