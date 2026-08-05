Ted Cruz tried to pack every holiday culture war cliche into one sound bite and the internet wasn’t buying it – 17 perfectly wrapped responses

Politics christmas socialists ted cruz

Maga has pushed political discourse so far off the rails, it’s almost nice to get back to the classics.

Forget weaponization funds and vandalized reflecting pools, Ted Cruz showed up on Fox News to help fear monger with something a little more close to home: Christmas and Sharia law.

Cruz: They want to cancel Thanksgiving, they want to cancel Christmas. El-Sayed is also an Islamist, as is Mamdani. They want Sharia law. pic.twitter.com/xaSVFBYZvX — Acyn (@Acyn) August 5, 2026

Rather than raise concerns around the country, all Cruz’s lazy complaints did was help tell on himself.

Twitter had a lot of strong responses, and aboslutely none of them lined up with Cruz’s intent.

1.

He’s such a fucking bigot and Muslim-hater. https://t.co/XE7XXBpx4F — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) August 5, 2026

2.

We’re back to canceling Christmas and sharia law. The greatest hits of a party in panic mode — Jon Evans  (@jonevans) August 5, 2026

3.

ooh… when they start fearmongering about minorities cancelling christmas, it means good things are happening. https://t.co/iHqFahOOY7 — matt bernstein (@mattxiv) August 5, 2026

4.

I honestly wish they’d get some new material. Maybe next time say they want to cancel Valentine’s Day and institute Shabooeezy Law. Freshen it up a little. https://t.co/oKxIhNXtvm — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) August 5, 2026

5.

7 months of mamdani in office and we’re still waiting on the woke sharia law that was promised — Potato Of Reason (@PotatoOfReason) August 5, 2026

6.

All Republicans have to offer is fear mongering and Islamophobia. — GiGi Mac same on bsky.social Fuck Trump Fuck Putin (@gigi_Mac13420) August 5, 2026

7.

He’s just saying a bunch of buzz words to scare the old white people who watch Fox. https://t.co/9k7pIlGxaq — Covie (@covie_93) August 5, 2026

8.