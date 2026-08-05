Politics christmas socialists ted cruz

Ted Cruz tried to pack every holiday culture war cliche into one sound bite and the internet wasn’t buying it – 17 perfectly wrapped responses

Saul Hutson. Updated August 5th, 2026

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Maga has pushed political discourse so far off the rails, it’s almost nice to get back to the classics.

Forget weaponization funds and vandalized reflecting pools, Ted Cruz showed up on Fox News to help fear monger with something a little more close to home: Christmas and Sharia law.

Rather than raise concerns around the country, all Cruz’s lazy complaints did was help tell on himself.

Twitter had a lot of strong responses, and aboslutely none of them lined up with Cruz’s intent.

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