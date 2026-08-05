People have been sharing the trades they would never date or marry and these 17 jobs made a less than good impression

Round Ups r/AskReddit

It’s tough being single. Dating apps are demoralising and the slightest weird behaviour seems to give people the ick.

As if things weren’t bad enough, it seems that professions can be a huge red flag as well. At least that seems to be the case according to the research of Illuminatus-Prime, who put the following question to r/AskReddit:

‘From which profession(s) you would never date or marry a person?’

If you’re in any of these jobs, maybe consider a career change…

1.

‘Serious answer. As a Doctor, I’d never date one. Oddly because of the grind and constant interaction many do but it’s a nightmare. It’s hard enough to raise a child, trying to manage schedules, no thanks.’

-affectionate_md

2.

‘”Influencer”‘

-played_off

3.

‘I’d never willingly marry into law enforcement again.’

-Tight-Ice9873

4.

‘Thank god no one said chef, it’s impossible to find a partner. My vote is for chef.’

-Bozlogic

5.

‘Lawyers. I don’t need my arguments fact-checked with exhibits’

-RequirementAfter9031

6.

‘Truck drivers’

-redd0130

7.

‘Bartenders or hair stylists. Both have a disproportionate number of cray crays.’

-AnybodySeeMyKeys

8.

‘Anyone in a religiously-based position.’

-Helen_A_Handbasket

9.