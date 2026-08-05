This nomination for the funniest TikTok of all time is nothing short of miraculous

Entertainment Adrian Bliss TikTok

TikTok has been saved from extinction in the US by an American buyout. There are varying opinions on whether the new owners are any less of a threat than the Chinese company that was forced to sell it, but it remains popular with content creators and even politicians.

Many people turn to it for comedy, and this 2024 question from @KillaMinga leant right into that.

what's the funniest tiktok video you've ever seen? — Minga (@KillaMinga) August 11, 2024

The post had more than three million views and over 8,000 shares within two days, not to mention more than 500 direct replies in the same time.

There were far too many great videos for us to share them all, but we particularly enjoyed these hilarious examples.

But of all the responses we spotted, this one from the brilliant comedian and video-maker Adrian Bliss gave us the biggest laugh.

He’s a comedy genius – and his costume collection must be a record-breaker. Somebody should contact Guinness.

Here’s how people reacted to the sketch.

1.

2.

Reaction to Shiraz is accurate. — Msupa M. (@Mollage_) August 14, 2024

3.

This is how I feel whenever I take a girl out for wine and it's clear she normally drinks Moscato https://t.co/mJ6LsEzSiG — Dioniceass (@Music_of_Thule) August 14, 2024

4.

Masterpiece — RingoMUFC (@MufcRingo) August 14, 2024

5.

literally one of the best ever made — nikita richardson (@nikitarbk) August 14, 2024

6.

It's the side-eye to the camera every time that does it for me. — Domina Dors (@DorsDomina) August 14, 2024

It could be worse than Merlot, to be fair.

Jesus could be "drink my blood then you bastard" — Dante Ariosto (@Mateussf) August 14, 2024

You can find and follow Adrian on TikTok, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter/X.

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H/T @monyquexo Image Screengrab