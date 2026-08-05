Politics donald trump John Cornyn

A veteran Republican lawmaker said Congress was powerless to rein in President Trump and these 17 Constitutional clap backs begged to differ

Saul Hutson. Updated August 5th, 2026

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Maybe he hypnotized them?

It’s becoming harder and harder to understand what is going on with the Maga-fication of the Republican party, but mind control might be the only explanation that makes sense anymore.

Veteran Republican Senator John Cornyn was one of the last holdouts hoping to block the appointment of Todd Blanche as Attorney General. He folded this week and decided not to sugarcoat why.

Admitting that his job has lost all meaning and then slithering away with his (pointed? red?) tail between his legs was embarrassing for so many reasons.

Twitter was there to list them all.

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