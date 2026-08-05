A veteran Republican lawmaker said Congress was powerless to rein in President Trump and these 17 Constitutional clap backs begged to differ

Politics donald trump John Cornyn

Maybe he hypnotized them?

It’s becoming harder and harder to understand what is going on with the Maga-fication of the Republican party, but mind control might be the only explanation that makes sense anymore.

Veteran Republican Senator John Cornyn was one of the last holdouts hoping to block the appointment of Todd Blanche as Attorney General. He folded this week and decided not to sugarcoat why.

Cornyn: “There’s nothing we could do to rein in the president” pic.twitter.com/WdzZTtY4J0 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 4, 2026

Admitting that his job has lost all meaning and then slithering away with his (pointed? red?) tail between his legs was embarrassing for so many reasons.

Twitter was there to list them all.

1.

I always thought dictatorships occurred because the authoritarian leader was cunning and evil… But now I know it’s because the people that let it happen were dumb and weak. — Former Republican (@Sjacobs2020) August 4, 2026

2.

I don’t know, maybe don’t confirm Trump’s former lawyer as attorney general after he’s shown he’s willing to do whatever Trump wants. — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) August 4, 2026

3.

If only he knew a senator from the party in power — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) August 4, 2026

4.

Exhibit A in the failure of the Republican Party. — Grant Stern  (@grantstern) August 4, 2026

5.

Congress is dead. MAGA has a king. Republicans killed the Constitution. If we don’t win in November, democracy in America is over. https://t.co/yhJAJg1M4x — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) August 4, 2026

6.

Your political career was over, @JohnCornyn. All you had to do was vote “no” on the nomination so that you could retain at least some small claim to integrity and honor. You couldn’t muster up the moral courage to take even that minor, token step. https://t.co/ghqmlhrdoK — George Conway ⚖️ (@gtconway3d) August 4, 2026

7.