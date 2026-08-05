Trump claimed not to know the contractor who ruined the Reflecting Pool, but the internet had kept the awkward receipts

US donald trump

The Trump DOJ has had to give up trying to pin the destruction of the Reflecting Pool on so-called vandals due to a complete lack of evidence. It’s pretty tricky to prove something that simply didn’t happen.

BREAKING: Trump lies that he has photo and video evidence of people cutting the Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool with a box knife. No evidence of this exists. That’s why the DOJ dropped charges. He’s completely delusional and detached from reality. pic.twitter.com/TsEAZEIxTy — Trump Lie Tracker (Commentary Account) (@MAGALieTracker) August 3, 2026

The decision to drop the charges will probably lose Jeanine Pirro her position.

Donald Trump: “I disagree 100% with Jeanine Pirro, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, on the Reflecting Pool. I don’t know what she was thinking? To me, it was a pure case of VANDALISM, that included the grass, which had a big 86 47 emblazoned in giant letters on it,… pic.twitter.com/bacSkwOJec — Lucas Sanders 👊🏽🔥🇺🇸 (@LucasSa56947288) August 1, 2026

BREAKING: CNN just played a montage of Trump officials lying that the Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool was vandalized. Their lies have now been exposed. These people are shameless and do not deserve your trust. pic.twitter.com/yIQxThMq8F — Trump Lie Tracker (Commentary Account) (@MAGALieTracker) August 4, 2026

In fact, the Reflecting Pool was damaged by the general incompetence of the contractor who installed it, Trump’s insistence that it be refilled too soon after laying the liner – oh, and the fact that he and the Cabinet drove over it in bloody great vehicles.

BREAKING: New footage emerged of VANDALS driving their SUVs on the newly finished pond sealant, effectively ruining it! pic.twitter.com/QUAcJBwaqN — Jean-Claude Damn Van™ (commentary) (@ChaosAgent_42) June 21, 2026

Despite having initially praised the contractor, making it clear he was someone he’d used before – for swimming pools – Trump has now mysteriously forgotten he ever knew the guy. Unfortunately for him, there’s video evidence.

CNN side by side video of Trump saying today he didn’t know the reflecting pool contractor and… Trump in April saying: I have a guy who's unbelievable at doing swimming pools. I'm going to send my contractor over. pic.twitter.com/O75dRMFztr — Acyn (@Acyn) August 4, 2026

And here he is with the guy he doesn’t know.

The Liar in Chief and his pool guy. pic.twitter.com/oDXPdP89Td — Abi Sinclair (@Sportyster) August 4, 2026

Well, isn’t that awkward.

1.

Reality is whatever he wants it to be at any moment. That’s psychosis. https://t.co/z7cusC0sYT — George Conway ⚖️🇺🇸 (@gtconway3d) August 4, 2026

2.

3.

Trump: “I do not know the contractor.” MAGA, this is why everyone in the world except you knows how fucking stupid you are. pic.twitter.com/8dOOZAuSPR — JDP (@petee224) August 3, 2026

4.

President Trump says he didn't know the reflecting pool contractor, despite gloating about knowing the reflecting pool contractor With lies as obvious as this, why does anyone still support him? Trump is like America's very of Boris Johnson… pic.twitter.com/xi2eCVegig — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) August 4, 2026

5.

To be fair, Trump doesn't "know" anybody in any actual human sense. This guy merely shook his hand once, gave him a big bag of money as a donation and lives near Mar-a-Lago. You know, like in The Godfather, Don Corleone didn't know anybody either. https://t.co/2WM4EDn1ae — Metta Bhavana "officialfineprintenvoy" #5xjabbed (@MettaBhavana1) August 5, 2026

6.

Wait so does Trump know the Reflecting Pool contractor or not? One day he says one thing, the next he says something else. Make it make sense. pic.twitter.com/6MyAJme9J1 — Jenice Armstrong (@JeniceArmstrong) August 4, 2026

7.

And yet MAGAts will continue to lap up any wet scraps that he tosses on the dirty floor Thanks @FoxNews https://t.co/WRcP6GVRA5 — PoliticOhMyGawd (@PoliticOhMyGawd) August 4, 2026

8.

Trump didn’t want to admit that he personally hired an unqualified contractor who screwed up the Pool and cost taxpayers millions. So instead he had the hack Fox host who he installed as US attorney indict an innocent man so he could blame him and others for his own incompetence. — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 1, 2026

9.

One thing about trump, he lies, he is inherently dishonest. When trump talks it is always 1 of 2 things, he lies because the truth is not pretty or he lies to promote himself https://t.co/dhxwElugWX — RealMarkDitchie (@RealMarkDitchie) August 4, 2026

10.

His tell, the more he plays his accordian the more he lies. — Bright Lights (@mike_kirry) August 4, 2026

11.

A president who blatantly lies unprovoked over ridiculous things is in charge of the most powerful nation on Earth. What could go wrong? https://t.co/erZPNHeIdE — Osaretin Victor Asemota (@asemota) August 4, 2026

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Proof of lies should lead to immediate impeachment and conviction in the Senate. America deserves better than a constantly pathologically lying President — Stephen Elpop (@ElpopGolf) August 4, 2026

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Par for the course. Anytime he learns of a bad job by someone, he doesn't know them to save face, even though it's same people who did some other project for him.

He gives someone 3 months to do a 9-month job but can't understand why things fall apart. — Daevyd Jae (@Daevyd_Jae) August 4, 2026

14.

A lot of people share this theory.

I don't think Trump genuinely knows when he's lying, he actually believes his own shite He opens his mouth & let's his stomach rumble & to him it's true, everybody of any intelligence sees this https://t.co/hr9iFRR35t — Robbie Duff (@JamesRobertDuf1) August 5, 2026

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Trump’s American-flag blue paint is peeling off the Reflecting Pool after they dumped hydrogen peroxide in the water to kill the algae. That’s enough metaphor for today, thank you

Source Acyn Image Screengrab, Screengrab