US donald trump

Trump claimed not to know the contractor who ruined the Reflecting Pool, but the internet had kept the awkward receipts

Oonagh Keating. Updated August 5th, 2026

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The Trump DOJ has had to give up trying to pin the destruction of the Reflecting Pool on so-called vandals due to a complete lack of evidence. It’s pretty tricky to prove something that simply didn’t happen.

The decision to drop the charges will probably lose Jeanine Pirro her position.

In fact, the Reflecting Pool was damaged by the general incompetence of the contractor who installed it, Trump’s insistence that it be refilled too soon after laying the liner – oh, and the fact that he and the Cabinet drove over it in bloody great vehicles.

Despite having initially praised the contractor, making it clear he was someone he’d used before – for swimming pools – Trump has now mysteriously forgotten he ever knew the guy. Unfortunately for him, there’s video evidence.

And here he is with the guy he doesn’t know.

Well, isn’t that awkward.

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A lot of people share this theory.

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Trump’s American-flag blue paint is peeling off the Reflecting Pool after they dumped hydrogen peroxide in the water to kill the algae. That’s enough metaphor for today, thank you

Source Acyn Image Screengrab, Screengrab