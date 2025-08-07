This American ‘influencer’ was caught red-handed vaping on a plane and his furious response is the most hilariously entitled thing you’ll watch this week

News air rage entitled

Ah yes, just what every peaceful flight needs: a midair meltdown starring a “celebrity pickleball coach” who apparently thinks vaping in the bathroom and yelling about his follower count qualifies as First Class behavior.

Meet Peter Nguyen, legal scholar (self-proclaimed), social media “influencer” (25,000 very confused followers), and, now, aviation disruptor. When Nguyen was busted smoking in the boy’s room, he decided he needed to catch this injustice on film. Little did he realize how much damage he’d do to his own case.

NEW: ‘Celebrity pickleball coach’ has a meltdown after a flight attendant caught him smoking in the bathroom, demands an apology while threatening to post the video to his “25,000 followers.” Wow this guy sucks. Peter Nguyen was seen accosting a female flight attendant,… pic.twitter.com/je1gnshjfZ — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 6, 2025

The only proof he caught on camera is that he’s an entitled jerk with zero self-awareness. The longer the video goes on, the more Nguyen harrasses an employee who is just trying to do their job and uphold federal law. Twitter’s verdict is in and spoiler alert: it’s not Team Pickleball.

1.

‘Celebrity pickleball coach’ tells you everything you need to know. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 6, 2025

2.

Acting like a king because you have 25,000 followers is straight clown energy. Smoke on a plane, mouth off to crew, and you earn a police escort every time. — Emilia Henderson (@Emilia__writes) August 6, 2025

3.

Celebrity…pickleball…coach? — Autism Capital (@AutismCapital) August 6, 2025

4.

He HAS a lawyer or he IS a lawyer? I think neither. He just thinks he’s a celebrity and he thinks that’s what they say. The delusion is strong with this one. — Jason Molloy (@jmolloy619) August 6, 2025

5.

Apparently in 2025 25k followers means you can be a dick and smoke on planes — CartierFamily (@cartierfamilyZ) August 6, 2025

6.

Let’s be clear that 3.2 pickleball rating is likely NOT making a living off of coaching celebrities at pickleball. pic.twitter.com/evjU7IZ9IT — Johnny5pointOH (@Johnny5pointOH) August 6, 2025

7.

8.

That flight attendant ought to be given a medal for bravery –and for resisting the urge to b*p this fool upside his head. — Marita (@marfaye_marita) August 6, 2025

9.