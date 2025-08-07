News air rage entitled

This American ‘influencer’ was caught red-handed vaping on a plane and his furious response is the most hilariously entitled thing you’ll watch this week

Saul Hutson. Updated August 7th, 2025

Ah yes, just what every peaceful flight needs: a midair meltdown starring a “celebrity pickleball coach” who apparently thinks vaping in the bathroom and yelling about his follower count qualifies as First Class behavior.

Meet Peter Nguyen, legal scholar (self-proclaimed), social media “influencer” (25,000 very confused followers), and, now, aviation disruptor. When Nguyen was busted smoking in the boy’s room, he decided he needed to catch this injustice on film. Little did he realize how much damage he’d do to his own case.

The only proof he caught on camera is that he’s an entitled jerk with zero self-awareness. The longer the video goes on, the more Nguyen harrasses an employee who is just trying to do their job and uphold federal law. Twitter’s verdict is in and spoiler alert: it’s not Team Pickleball.

