Donald Trump was asked about his latest deadline for Vladimir Putin and it wasn’t quite the line in the sand people were hoping for

John Plunkett. Updated August 8th, 2025

No-one knows the art of the deal better than Donald Trump. At least, that’s according to Donald Trump, who memorably pledged to bring an end to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine within 24 hours of returning to the White House (spoiler alert – they’re still invading).

And it was with this in mind that Trump was asked about his latest deadline for Vladimir Putin if the Russian president is not to face the wrath of further US sanctions.

So you’re standing by that deadline, right Mr President? Er …

Could have been worse (well, maybe), he could have said ‘two weeks’.

And these people surely said it best.

In one word.

Source @atrupar