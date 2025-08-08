Donald Trump was asked about his latest deadline for Vladimir Putin and it wasn’t quite the line in the sand people were hoping for

US donald trump Putin

No-one knows the art of the deal better than Donald Trump. At least, that’s according to Donald Trump, who memorably pledged to bring an end to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine within 24 hours of returning to the White House (spoiler alert – they’re still invading).

And it was with this in mind that Trump was asked about his latest deadline for Vladimir Putin if the Russian president is not to face the wrath of further US sanctions.

So you’re standing by that deadline, right Mr President? Er …

REPORTER: Does your deadline for Vladimir Putin still stand tomorrow? TRUMP: Say it — what? REPORTER: Is your deadline still standing for Putin to agree to a ceasefire tomorrow? TRUMP: It’s gonna be up to him. Very disappointed. pic.twitter.com/x7dtQ5biZy — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 7, 2025

Could have been worse (well, maybe), he could have said ‘two weeks’.

And these people surely said it best.

Up to him?

Is that how deadlines work? — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) August 7, 2025

BREAKING: In an unbelievable moment, Donald Trump says that the deadline he imposed upon Vladimir Putin for tomorrow to agree to a ceasefire is “gonna be up to him. Very disappointed.” Bet a TACO that Trump gives him more time.pic.twitter.com/HjXtygKJQI — Really American (@ReallyAmerican1) August 7, 2025

At some point, he really has to stop being so freaking confusing! What do you mean the deadline you set for putin is now up to putin? How is that supposed to work? https://t.co/JlKXkqC1cD — Kate from Kharkiv (@BohuslavskaKate) August 7, 2025

– Is your deadline for Putin still standing? Trump: it’s gonna be up to him. I’m very disappointed. So are we, Mr. President. So are we. pic.twitter.com/0rUCvnnPcd — Maria Drutska (@maria_drutska) August 8, 2025

So our fucking president admits he’s letting his own “deadline” be controlled by the Russian president. Could Trump be any weaker? jfc — Bo Gardiner (@BoGardiner1) August 7, 2025

25th Amendment! This clown can’t even remember the ultimatum he gave! — Denison Barb (@DenisonBarbs) August 7, 2025

I mean, does he not understand how a deadline works? Does he not understand how ANYTHING works? Smdh. — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) August 7, 2025

OH MY GOD: A defeated Trump literally just gave Putin control over tomorrow’s ceasefire deadline on live TV from the Oval Office. WATCH THIS EXCHANGE: REPORTER: Does your deadline still stand for Putin to agree to a ceasefire tomorrow? TRUMP: It’s going to be up to him.… pic.twitter.com/vPFGMq0CUQ — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) August 7, 2025

In one word.

READ MORE

Donald Trump brought out a big board with some lines on to prove how well his economy is doing – 13 of the most brutal and totally on-point takedowns

Source @atrupar