Our 25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Twitter tweets of the week

Hello and welcome to the Poke’s weekly round-up of whatever has been making us laugh on Twitter. If you see something you like, give it a retweet.

1.

and to my grandchildren i leave 86 gigabytes of menswear photos to win any menswear argument online — derek guy (@dieworkwear) August 2, 2025

2.

People in the Bible faced the same challenges we face today. Here we see Samson trying to give his cat a pill. pic.twitter.com/fApzeuxIHB — Debbi דְבוֹרָה (@RedeemedRags) August 2, 2025

3.

*runs to LinkedIn* WHAT CHRIS WOAKES BATTING WITH ONE ARM TAUGHT ME ABOUT B2B SOFTWARE SALES — Laura Kirk-Francis (@LauraKirk12) August 4, 2025

4.

5.

Before the Internet, we believed villages only had one idiot. Boy, were we wrong — Bren (@Bren__xoxo) August 4, 2025

6.

Balanced BBC Weather forecast:

Parts of Britain will be hit by storms. Or will they? Here to discuss the issue is an expert climatologist, and, for balance, a man who lives in a giant shoe, believes weather is a hoax created by the woke mind virus, and is married to a dolphin. — paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) August 4, 2025

7.

Wondering how I did it?

Boiling water, 2 Tbs of vinegar, Baking soda, lemon juice. Soaked it for 25 minutes. After that, it looked the same so I bought a new one. pic.twitter.com/SgXr3khiov — GailTheWales (@GailyHughes) August 4, 2025

8.

In Star Trek, they are always going where no one has gone before, but when they get there, somebody is always there. — Alice Mills (@millsalice144) August 4, 2025

9.

Every marriage has two types of people: one who wants to get rid of all the clutter & one who has emotional attachments to every cable bought since 1997. — Sarcastic Mommy (@sarcasticmommy4) August 4, 2025

10.

If The Shining was set in 1970s Britain… pic.twitter.com/m8jpU8f2Dj — Pulp Librarian (@PulpLibrarian) August 6, 2025

11.

Me looking at myself on facetime while the other person is talking…. pic.twitter.com/6yT2h0k2s2 — Crap Taxidermy (@CrapTaxidermy) August 4, 2025

12.