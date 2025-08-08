Our 25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week
Hello and welcome to the Poke’s weekly round-up of whatever has been making us laugh on Twitter. If you see something you like, give it a retweet.
1.
and to my grandchildren i leave 86 gigabytes of menswear photos to win any menswear argument online
— derek guy (@dieworkwear) August 2, 2025
2.
People in the Bible faced the same challenges we face today. Here we see Samson trying to give his cat a pill. pic.twitter.com/fApzeuxIHB
— Debbi דְבוֹרָה (@RedeemedRags) August 2, 2025
3.
*runs to LinkedIn*
WHAT CHRIS WOAKES BATTING WITH ONE ARM TAUGHT ME ABOUT B2B SOFTWARE SALES
— Laura Kirk-Francis (@LauraKirk12) August 4, 2025
4.
that’s clearly a woman https://t.co/nGhakLAkS7
— (@nautfcb) August 4, 2025
5.
Before the Internet, we believed villages only had one idiot.
Boy, were we wrong
— Bren (@Bren__xoxo) August 4, 2025
6.
Balanced BBC Weather forecast:
Parts of Britain will be hit by storms. Or will they? Here to discuss the issue is an expert climatologist, and, for balance, a man who lives in a giant shoe, believes weather is a hoax created by the woke mind virus, and is married to a dolphin.
— paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) August 4, 2025
7.
Wondering how I did it?
Boiling water, 2 Tbs of vinegar, Baking soda, lemon juice. Soaked it for 25 minutes. After that, it looked the same so I bought a new one. pic.twitter.com/SgXr3khiov
— GailTheWales (@GailyHughes) August 4, 2025
8.
In Star Trek, they are always going where no one has gone before, but when they get there, somebody is always there.
— Alice Mills (@millsalice144) August 4, 2025
9.
Every marriage has two types of people: one who wants to get rid of all the clutter & one who has emotional attachments to every cable bought since 1997.
— Sarcastic Mommy (@sarcasticmommy4) August 4, 2025
10.
If The Shining was set in 1970s Britain… pic.twitter.com/m8jpU8f2Dj
— Pulp Librarian (@PulpLibrarian) August 6, 2025
11.
Me looking at myself on facetime while the other person is talking…. pic.twitter.com/6yT2h0k2s2
— Crap Taxidermy (@CrapTaxidermy) August 4, 2025
12.
RIP TURKEY TWIZZLERS YOU WOULD HAVE LOVED THE CONCEPT OF THE AIR FRYER
— Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) August 5, 2025