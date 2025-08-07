This Mega Maga wants to ban chemtrails and ended up schooled to 40,000 feet and back

US conspiracy theories magas

You don’t have to have come across Nancy Mace before to appreciate this, and thank goodness for that.

Mace used to be a critic of Donald Trump but is now a mega Maga and self-described ‘Trump in high heels’. How much does she live Trump? This much.

Nancy Mace: "He's gonna go down as the greatest president in American history." pic.twitter.com/cAIoXHr2fL — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 7, 2025

Currently serving her third term in Congress, the Republican this week launched her campaign for governor of South Carolina and among her pledges was this. Specifically, the second bit.

Nancy Mace: “I would support any action to remove fluoride from our water and also ban chemtrails.” pic.twitter.com/KJsN0gbcH2 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 6, 2025

And these people surely said it best.

1.

“I would ban dragon smoke from the sky.” https://t.co/w34HxzEzHo — Randal Hendrickson (@RandalHendrick9) August 7, 2025

2.

“Also, the President has signed an executive order requiring Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy to ban all American ships and planes from approaching too close to the edge of the Earth where they might drop off.” — Bo Gardiner (@BoGardiner1) August 6, 2025

3.

Banning chemtrails is impossible, because they aren’t real. Thank you for attending my TED Talk. https://t.co/yXEEyeItF0 — Mike Rothschild (@rothschildmd on blu sky) (@rothschildmd) August 6, 2025

4.

Imagine living in a state that needs better schools, roads, and hospitals—and your rep is fighting fluoride and clouds. https://t.co/Kw40S0LBQu — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) August 7, 2025

5.

Stupid people running this country. — abortion is healthcare (@yeah_i_saidthat) August 6, 2025

6.

I support banning her. https://t.co/SVHbzZglNy — Sarah Larchmont (@SarahLarchmont) August 6, 2025

7.

Are the chemtrails in the room with us right now? — Comedy of Things (@ComedyOfThings) August 6, 2025

8.

why can’t we just be normal https://t.co/DgjiRHHkfa — Bryan Strawser (@bryanstrawser) August 6, 2025

9.

Female version of Bobby Kennedy. Batshit crazy — Mason (@masonisonx) August 6, 2025

10.

So she wants to ban airplanes. Bold strategy. — Double_Anarchy (@Double_Anarchy3) August 6, 2025

And also …

Make tooth decay great again.‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/nVBoE1Xm8g — Farrah Oxford (@OxfordFarr66929) August 6, 2025

