Donald Trump confused Russia with Alaska and we’re not exactly hopeful about his Putin summit right now – 13 brutally on-point responses

Donald Trump is due to hold talks with Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday in a bid to end the war in Ukraine.

It can only be a good thing that the two are meeting – can’t it? – although we’d have higher hopes if Volodymyr Zelenskyy was also in attendance. And if Trump wasn’t an idiot.

And just on that last point, here is the US president telling everyone that he’s off to Russia, the only person in the room who knows how wrong he is.

Trump: “It’s embarrassing for me to be up here. I’m gonna see Putin. I’m going to Russia on Friday.” pic.twitter.com/ODiE44iXWM — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 11, 2025

And he didn’t just say it once either.

Trump: It’s going to be a big thing. We’re going to Russia pic.twitter.com/QiF7S9R0Me — Acyn (@Acyn) August 11, 2025

And these people surely said it best.

1.

Is he calling Alaska part of Russia?https://t.co/O6vFWtVJ8i — Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) August 11, 2025

2.

Even Putin did not anticipate the land swap to go this way https://t.co/yL5b5R3nXR — Anton Barbashin (@ABarbashin) August 11, 2025

3.

“Once, as president of the USA, I forgot that Alaska had been part of my country for one hundred and sixty years.” https://t.co/Gw0y75L5Is pic.twitter.com/c5wvjdHtWc — Inevitable Gassy (@OldGassy1984) August 11, 2025

4.

Just imagine if Biden had said this: Trump: “I’m going to see Putin. I’m going to Russia on Friday.” Trump is going to Alaska on Friday — which has not been part of Russia since 1867. Where the hell are you, @jaketapper? Enough is enough. pic.twitter.com/lSdJyO6mzf — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) August 11, 2025

5.

I mean, if he wants to trade Alaska for peace, so be it. — Akash Maniam (@ManiamAkash) August 11, 2025

6.