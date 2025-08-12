Donald Trump has sent the National Guard to police ‘lawless’ Washington DC, as crime levels hit a 30-year low – 27 votes of no confidence in the President

US donald trump

Just two months after federalising the National Guard in Los Angeles over unrest in a single square mile, Donald Trump is once again using a sledgehammer to crack a nut.

Breaking News: The U.S. military is preparing to activate National Guard troops in Washington, D.C., as part of President Trump’s crackdown on crime, a Defense Department official said. https://t.co/jt60B1ZS9w — The New York Times (@nytimes) August 11, 2025

The opportunity to take greater control of another chunk of the country came after the attempted car-jacking of Elon Musk’s protegé, Edward Coristine – otherwise known as Big Balls.

Ex-DOGE staffer nicknamed ‘Big Balls’ left bloodied after savage DC carjacking attempt by 10 juveniles https://t.co/8eeBskyQV3 pic.twitter.com/lptDo5hHVI — New York Post (@nypost) August 6, 2025

The attack was spotted by police, who arrested two 15-year-olds. While muggings are horrific, we don’t recall Trump introducing martial law when any other US citizens got mugged, or when a bunch of them invaded the Capitol Building and threatened to kill the VP – but, you know …DC is lawless, apparently.

Trump announces he's placing the DC police department "under direct federal control" and deploying the National Guard in the city pic.twitter.com/alS46EyW4D — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 11, 2025

He doesn’t intend to stop at DC. The move seems to be another step on the path of Operation Cheeto Dictator.

Trump mentions NYC, Baltimore, and Oakland, says "they're so far gone," and adds, "this will go further. We'll starting very strongly with DC." pic.twitter.com/zqSXjvFiJv — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 11, 2025

As usual, Trump’s claims and actions aren’t supported by anything other than his toadying entourage. The statistics tell a very different story.

As you listen to an unhinged Trump try to justify deploying the National Guard in DC, here's reality: Violent crime in DC is at a 30-year low.https://t.co/aa33NmPBbN pic.twitter.com/zicp8uauLf — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 11, 2025

Washington, DC is a beautiful city. DC is home to 700K people and welcomes millions every year. We have the #1 park system, fantastic public schools, and a tremendous public transportation system. And we are at a 30-year low in violent crime. It's important for all who live… — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) August 11, 2025

The president is going to be really mad at this guy when he hears what he had to say about crime in DC.

CNN plays a clip of Trump from May 7th saying street/violent crime is down in DC by 25% pic.twitter.com/OYsaWMMFkk — Acyn (@Acyn) August 12, 2025

It isn’t just a purge of anyone he decides is a criminal – he’s out to move the homeless, too.

BREAKING: Trump on Washington D.C: “The homeless have to move out IMMEDIATELY”. Better idea. Take the $200m that you want to spend on putting gold accents in a new pointless White House ballroom, and invest it in the community instead. pic.twitter.com/fXDAlgKw1R — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) August 10, 2025

One of the first things Hitler did was herding all the homeless people into concentration camps. Now Donald trump is preparing to do the same thing. But, do tell me once again that I’m exaggerating when I compare what’s happening here to what happened in Nazi Germany. pic.twitter.com/STZwxUE2iN — Scary Larry ✊ (@aintscarylarry) August 10, 2025

The thing about Trump deploying the National Guard to evict homeless people in DC – he’s implicated in the Epstein files. pic.twitter.com/0avcAbij0W — anyone_want_chips (@anyonewantchips) August 11, 2025

Twitter had a lot of thoughts about the move – and why he might be making it.

1.

Our founders knew that someday crime in DC would reach a thirty year low and the President would need to call in the national guard to stop it. — Rep. Jack Kimble (@RepJackKimble) August 11, 2025

2.

So you’re telling me the party of “small government” and “don’t tread on me is doing a police takeover in DC? — R. Saoirse (@razzli_) August 11, 2025

3.

The heaviest crime zone in DC. pic.twitter.com/Of3Z1IC0dP — Mario (@PawlowskiMario) August 11, 2025

4.

'Big Balls' got beat up by a 15-year-old in DC and trump sends in the National Guard. 15-year-olds get murdered in schools across the country and trump sends thoughts and prayers. — Covie (@covie_93) August 12, 2025

5.

Can someone explain to me how violent crime being at a 30-year low in Washington DC amounts to an "emergency" and requires Trump to take over the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department and send the National Guard into DC? Waiting for an answer that makes sense pic.twitter.com/dtPfTFpSpd — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) August 11, 2025

6.

Donald Trump complaining about violent crime in DC is rich. pic.twitter.com/FjEyg7eYm1 — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) August 11, 2025

7.

WHAT THE HECK IS IN THOSE FILES?! https://t.co/6Cj4p7Ghio — Tina Smith (@SenTinaSmith) August 11, 2025

8.

The biggest crime I’ve witnessed in DC was when Trump sent a battalion of morons to our nation’s Capitol to beat police and defecate in the hallways. Hundreds were arrested. pic.twitter.com/0yTmOqGxGE — Bruce Crossing (@MiMagaWatch) August 10, 2025

9.

So a dude named Big Balls getting beat up by two 15 year olds is going to be their Reichtag fire? Honestly on brand https://t.co/8tKSRHqf4D — The Serfs (youtube.com/theserftimes) (@theserfstv) August 11, 2025

10.

Current Trump administration energy in DC pic.twitter.com/PZ0Bs63UfJ — Dripped Out Trade Unionists (@UnionDrip) August 11, 2025

11.

When Trump announces that he’s calling the National Guard on DC….just remember that he blamed Pelosi for J6 because he said he didn’t have the power to call the Guard — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) August 11, 2025

12.