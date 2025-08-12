US donald trump

Donald Trump has sent the National Guard to police ‘lawless’ Washington DC, as crime levels hit a 30-year low – 27 votes of no confidence in the President

Oonagh Keating. Updated August 12th, 2025

Just two months after federalising the National Guard in Los Angeles over unrest in a single square mile, Donald Trump is once again using a sledgehammer to crack a nut.

The opportunity to take greater control of another chunk of the country came after the attempted car-jacking of Elon Musk’s protegé, Edward Coristine – otherwise known as Big Balls.

The attack was spotted by police, who arrested two 15-year-olds. While muggings are horrific, we don’t recall Trump introducing martial law when any other US citizens got mugged, or when a bunch of them invaded the Capitol Building and threatened to kill the VP – but, you know …DC is lawless, apparently.

He doesn’t intend to stop at DC. The move seems to be another step on the path of Operation Cheeto Dictator.

As usual, Trump’s claims and actions aren’t supported by anything other than his toadying entourage. The statistics tell a very different story.

The president is going to be really mad at this guy when he hears what he had to say about crime in DC.

It isn’t just a purge of anyone he decides is a criminal – he’s out to move the homeless, too.

Twitter had a lot of thoughts about the move – and why he might be making it.

