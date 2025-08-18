Politics football nigel farage Reform UK

Nigel Farage launched the Reform UK football shirt and it was an epic own goal – 13 winning comebacks

John Plunkett. Updated August 18th, 2025

Nigel Farage fans can now not only vote Reform UK, they can also wear the shirt, after Farage’s party launched its very own football kit.

Due to public demand, apparently (and we can only hope it wasn’t demanded by anyone we – or you – know).

And the wheeze prompted no end of comebacks as you might imagine …

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Article Pages: 1 2