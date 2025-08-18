Nigel Farage launched the Reform UK football shirt and it was an epic own goal – 13 winning comebacks

Politics football nigel farage Reform UK

Nigel Farage fans can now not only vote Reform UK, they can also wear the shirt, after Farage’s party launched its very own football kit.

Due to public demand, apparently (and we can only hope it wasn’t demanded by anyone we – or you – know).

You asked. We delivered… The official Reform FC shirt is here. Buy yours now at https://t.co/5qOZAW6rYt. ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/MRJbeQ5v3A — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) August 17, 2025

And the wheeze prompted no end of comebacks as you might imagine …

1.

Silly me. I thought they wanted politics out of football. https://t.co/cKCQcdFT6O — Callum (@callumrjb) August 17, 2025

2.

I seem to recall another political party that had its own shirts. https://t.co/unkJkCe1vw — WulfHelm (@Wulf_Helm) August 17, 2025

3.

Every single shirt being “Farage” does rather prove a point… https://t.co/5xQlE4hvfJ — Cllr. Matt Cowley (@matcow7) August 17, 2025

4.

Why have you changed the Union flag? Its colours are red, white and navy blue, not turquoise. You’ve been very vocal on this subject in the past: pic.twitter.com/O5AHu5do6q — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) August 17, 2025

5.

Printing the Union flag upside down is the only metaphor needed to contemplate the prospect of a Reform government. pic.twitter.com/7Hys00OAjj — Gyll King Post Skip Diplomacy (@GyllKing) August 18, 2025

6.

You used to have to spend 10 seconds chatting to a racist to know that they should be forever avoided…. But fair play….they’re now signposting it for us with football shirts. https://t.co/0PZrNcbELt — Craig. (@bambibristol) August 17, 2025

7.