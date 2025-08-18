Politics Fox News Gavin newsom troll

These Fox News hosts played directly into Gavin Newsom’s magnificent Twitter trolling of Donald Trump and the stunning hypocrisy is simply off the scale

Saul Hutson. Updated August 18th, 2025

California Governor Gavin Newsom has been Tweeting like an unhinged maniac for the past week. He’s adopted the caps lock key, the stream of consciousness ranting, and the playground name-calling of Donald Trump to draw eyeballs to gerrymandering and a host of other issues.

And while it’s surely objectively hilarious, it also appears to be working.

Fox News took to the air recently to offer some concerns about how this type of communication appears to the general public.

Yes, this should be worrying and embarrassing. It’s almost as if no politician at any level should talk or behave like this.

Really anyone in any job. And yet we’ve normalized it so much over the last half decade that when someone new takes it out for a test drive it is exposed for what it is: the actions of a depraved mad man.

Now Fox News is finally seeing what we’re all seeing. And everyone hopped online to help point that out.

