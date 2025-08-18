These Fox News hosts played directly into Gavin Newsom’s magnificent Twitter trolling of Donald Trump and the stunning hypocrisy is simply off the scale

Politics Fox News Gavin newsom troll

California Governor Gavin Newsom has been Tweeting like an unhinged maniac for the past week. He’s adopted the caps lock key, the stream of consciousness ranting, and the playground name-calling of Donald Trump to draw eyeballs to gerrymandering and a host of other issues.

And while it’s surely objectively hilarious, it also appears to be working.

Fox News took to the air recently to offer some concerns about how this type of communication appears to the general public.

Fox Host: I don’t know what he’s trying to do but it comes across as childish and you are the governor of the biggest state in the union, what are you doing? pic.twitter.com/W7j7MyMkBR — Acyn (@Acyn) August 16, 2025

Yes, this should be worrying and embarrassing. It’s almost as if no politician at any level should talk or behave like this.

Really anyone in any job. And yet we’ve normalized it so much over the last half decade that when someone new takes it out for a test drive it is exposed for what it is: the actions of a depraved mad man.

Now Fox News is finally seeing what we’re all seeing. And everyone hopped online to help point that out.

LOL, I’m starting to really think they’re so programmed in the cult they actually can’t get it. It’s semi-disturbing, actually. — Brad (@Bradsawful) August 16, 2025

If there’s anything conservatives hate more than casual satire, it’s a whole ass mirror — Alex Jewell (@bestfoodalex) August 16, 2025

He says Newsom shouldn’t do it, when the governor was only mocking Trump for doing it… then claims it’s unacceptable for a state, but fine for the president. Unreal. — WarMonitor (@TheWarMonitor) August 16, 2025

That’s the entire point. The country is being run by a child. — The Dr. – ❤️’s Educated Women (@gatesisthedevil) August 16, 2025

Fox News says Newsom mocking Trump is childish. Trump built his brand on mocking rivals. The difference? This time, the punchline’s on him. — Zahid Raza (@ZahidRaza_Views) August 16, 2025

They condemn in others what they canonize in Trump. — Green19 (@JeffGreenhut) August 16, 2025

it’s hilarious this bothers the MAGA cult so much, it’s literally exactly what Donald Trump does and exactly how he comes off this is fabulous I love @GovPressOffice fantastic! — Ralynn (@Ralynn969) August 16, 2025

