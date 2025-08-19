Donald Trump claimed Washington DC’s restaurants have never been busier and these 19 Michelin-starred comebacks were simply delicious

Politics donald trump national guard restaurants

Apparently “everything is booming” in Washington, D.C. – at least according to the always reliable Commander in Cheat.

Donald Trump has claimed that the local restaurant scene in Washington DC has never been busier since his controversial (outrageous) deployment of federal troops.

This is all despite very easily accessible data that says the exact opposite in the midst of the president’s purported crackdown on crime in the city.

Trump on DC: “The restaurants the last two days were busier than they’ve been in a long time.” (Data in fact shows restaurant business dropping sharply over last week.) pic.twitter.com/YGXv8ObNXB — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 18, 2025

Not only is he spreading more misinformation, he’s doing it while the President of Ukraine sits by his side staring off into the darkness, questioning everything he understands about what’s fair and just in this world.

Is there anyone on this entire planet so heartless… …that they can watch Zelenskyy’s face for this single minute in this video… …and not have the deepest, most heartfelt sympathy for this poor man, trying to keep a straight face in a world gone m@d. pic.twitter.com/RHXjMf5YTL — Aleksandr X (@AleksandrX13) August 18, 2025

Naturally, the internet wasted no time fact-checking (and roasting) this bold new entry in the “things that never happened” canon. Enjoy the most pointed responses to Trump’s latest fantasy tour below.

1.

Pathological liar, lying again!! Attendance at restaurants has taken a DIVE since Trump’s made up crisis. https://t.co/zOxQB6CJmM — Laurie (@Laurieluvsmolly) August 18, 2025

2.

He constantly tosses out ridiculous lies and rarely gets called on it. https://t.co/3SmbdXsKfE — Michael Freeman (@michaelpfreeman) August 18, 2025

3.

insane how literally the exact OPPOSITE is happening from his claim — Matt Rein (@MatthewARein) August 18, 2025

4.

The media fails everyday by not calling these fucking lies out to his face — Sycamore’s Source (@sycamoressource) August 18, 2025

5.

You’re lying. That’s why you didn’t source anything. All you do is lie. — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) August 18, 2025

6.

That’s a lie. Trump’s thugs have drained DC businesses. People are now afraid to go out to dinner. Easy to get a DC reservation – check for yourself. — RiotWomenn (@riotwomennn) August 18, 2025

7.

If it’s a day ending in Y it is a day for Trump to lie — Dj Omega Mvp (@DjOmegaMVP) August 18, 2025

8.

It’s almost as if people don’t want to be near military troops. We shouldn’t be wasting money on having the national guard in DC instead of their bases. — Colorado Moderate (@ColoradoMod) August 18, 2025

9.