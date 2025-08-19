Someone asked about the small things in Britain people find joy in – 23 tiny but hugely wholesome UK delights

Life British r/AskUK

In this day and age, the big stuff of life tends to feel pretty bad, so being able to find joy in the smallest things is one of the best ways to be consistently content. Reddit user Ok-Interview-814 knows this, and proved it by posing this on the AskUK subreddit…

‘What is a small thing in Britain nobody usually thinks about but you find joy in? For me it’s the buttons on train doors. They’re just satisfying to press, not many big chunky buttons like that around these days.’

A lovely example, even if the state of the UK rail network means you have to pay through the nose for the privilege. And it encouraged lots of other people to think about the tiny things in the UK that make their own days better, like these…

1.

‘The upstairs front seat on the bus.’

–jessierob89

2.

‘Bus drivers waving to each other (don’t know if this happens in all of the UK but does in my city in Scotland). It’s a wholesome part of my commute.’

–XStaticImmaculate

3.

‘Woefully out of date coastal B&Bs. ‘Stay at The Dolphin B&B, we have central heating, colour TV and carpet in every room’. Never stayed in one, but I just love the branding.’

–Harrry-Otter

4.

‘We care for our built heritage very well and it’s exceptionally well documented. If you see an interesting old building it’s rare you can’t find out something about it via its listed building database entry, the Pevsner guides, the Victoria County History, etc.’

–SilyLavage

5.

‘Dogs with people names being shouted across the park.’

–ComprehensiveAd8815

6.

‘Meat pies and pastries. I know other countries have them but not nearly as popular and available as they are here.’

–Pockysocks

7.

‘Chinese takeaways and kebab shops having a little glass cabinet in front of the till with a display of drink cans from 20 years ago. I love looking out for the ones that have the cherry Coke can with the old design.’

–Dragon_M4st3r

8.

‘Late night wildlife visitors, I have a fox and hedgehog that visit my front garden regularly and a neighbourhood owl that hoots for hours outside my house.’

–onlyoneofmetoday

9.

‘Random one but I love the see-through handles on milk bottles. It genuinely makes me happy.’

–AllEmbersGlow

10.

‘The fact the whole countryside is a network of rights of way. It’s incredibly unusual – not sure if any other major country has it to anything like the same degree.’

–thebigchil73

11.

‘Dark chocolate variants of biscuits and confectionary. Dark chocolate Hobnobs are aces.’

–ljofa

12.

‘The little spinny thing under the button at traffic lights. I know it’s for blind people but I have a 9-year-old that never. Stops. Talking.’

–CynicalSorcerer