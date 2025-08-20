Social Media Bluesky

25 of the funniest posts we’ve seen on Bluesky this week

Poke Reporter. Updated August 20th, 2025

Welcome to the Poke’s round-up of the stuff that’s made us laugh over on Bluesky in the past seven days. It’s a mixed bag of puns, funny pictures, topical gags and more, so there should be something to entertain everybody.

1.

I hate when I order too large a portion of ribs that it tips my car over and my modern stone age family has to get back home on foot.

— Pru (@prufrockluvsong.bsky.social) August 17, 2025 at 4:22 PM

2.

Maybe I could be the next James Bond. I’m very similar to Bond, in that I first appeared more than fifty years ago, I fuck up a lot of expensive gadgets, and I’m totally unrealistic.

— Paul Bassett Davies (@thewritertype.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 11:57 AM

3.

“This UK bread giant is scared, he doesn’t know why he’s so big.”

[image or embed]

— Sarah Dempster (@dempster2000.bsky.social) August 15, 2025 at 7:19 PM

4.

Me at the beginning of the school holidays: We are going to clear out the house and learn new languages!

Me at the end of the holidays: [crying] if you stop screaming and hitting each other I’ll give you your third packet of haribo gummy bears

— Anna Mazzola (@annamazz.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 11:30 AM

5.

I'm making a TV series about the different parts of my gas cooker – I've already filmed the pilot.

— Olaf Falafel (@ofalafel.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 10:05 AM

6.

Mate, you’ve invented the wheelie bin filled with a hosepipe.

[image or embed]

— Angry People in Local Newspapers (@apiln.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 8:38 AM

7.

daughter: I hate my name
me: why, I named you after my favorite day of the week
daughter: I HATE it
me: now listen here Taco Tuesday Tanaka

— Grant Tanaka (@granttanaka.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 8:03 PM

8.

for the love of god do not read this post unless you want to be instantly earwormed by mull of kintyre

— Daniel Benneworth-Gray (@danielgray.com) August 19, 2025 at 6:56 PM

9.

The witch trials of 1612 still cast a long shadow.

[image or embed]

— David Higham (@oldtrotter.bsky.social) August 15, 2025 at 8:27 AM

10.

ER DOC: what happened

FRIEND: he was maced

ME: it wasn’t mace it was… assaultin’ pepper

FRIEND: *maces me again*

— Frovo (@frovo.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 5:47 PM

11.

The SPEAKER implies.

The LISTENER infers.

The DUDE abides.

— Merriam-Webster (@merriam-webster.com) August 15, 2025 at 4:06 PM

12.

the boys are only back in town bc of my milkshakes

— kim (@kimmymonte.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 3:20 PM

