25 of the funniest posts we’ve seen on Bluesky this week
Welcome to the Poke’s round-up of the stuff that’s made us laugh over on Bluesky in the past seven days. It’s a mixed bag of puns, funny pictures, topical gags and more, so there should be something to entertain everybody.
Give your faves a follow.
1.
I hate when I order too large a portion of ribs that it tips my car over and my modern stone age family has to get back home on foot.
— Pru (@prufrockluvsong.bsky.social) August 17, 2025 at 4:22 PM
2.
Maybe I could be the next James Bond. I’m very similar to Bond, in that I first appeared more than fifty years ago, I fuck up a lot of expensive gadgets, and I’m totally unrealistic.
— Paul Bassett Davies (@thewritertype.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 11:57 AM
3.
“This UK bread giant is scared, he doesn’t know why he’s so big.”
— Sarah Dempster (@dempster2000.bsky.social) August 15, 2025 at 7:19 PM
4.
Me at the beginning of the school holidays: We are going to clear out the house and learn new languages!
Me at the end of the holidays: [crying] if you stop screaming and hitting each other I’ll give you your third packet of haribo gummy bears
— Anna Mazzola (@annamazz.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 11:30 AM
5.
I'm making a TV series about the different parts of my gas cooker – I've already filmed the pilot.
— Olaf Falafel (@ofalafel.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 10:05 AM
6.
Mate, you’ve invented the wheelie bin filled with a hosepipe.
— Angry People in Local Newspapers (@apiln.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 8:38 AM
7.
daughter: I hate my name
me: why, I named you after my favorite day of the week
daughter: I HATE it
me: now listen here Taco Tuesday Tanaka
— Grant Tanaka (@granttanaka.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 8:03 PM
8.
for the love of god do not read this post unless you want to be instantly earwormed by mull of kintyre
— Daniel Benneworth-Gray (@danielgray.com) August 19, 2025 at 6:56 PM
9.
The witch trials of 1612 still cast a long shadow.
— David Higham (@oldtrotter.bsky.social) August 15, 2025 at 8:27 AM
10.
ER DOC: what happened
FRIEND: he was maced
ME: it wasn’t mace it was… assaultin’ pepper
FRIEND: *maces me again*
— Frovo (@frovo.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 5:47 PM
11.
The SPEAKER implies.
The LISTENER infers.
The DUDE abides.
— Merriam-Webster (@merriam-webster.com) August 15, 2025 at 4:06 PM
12.
the boys are only back in town bc of my milkshakes