25 of the funniest posts we’ve seen on Bluesky this week

Social Media Bluesky

Welcome to the Poke’s round-up of the stuff that’s made us laugh over on Bluesky in the past seven days. It’s a mixed bag of puns, funny pictures, topical gags and more, so there should be something to entertain everybody.

Give your faves a follow.

1.

I hate when I order too large a portion of ribs that it tips my car over and my modern stone age family has to get back home on foot. — Pru (@prufrockluvsong.bsky.social) August 17, 2025 at 4:22 PM

2.

Maybe I could be the next James Bond. I’m very similar to Bond, in that I first appeared more than fifty years ago, I fuck up a lot of expensive gadgets, and I’m totally unrealistic. — Paul Bassett Davies (@thewritertype.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 11:57 AM

3.

4.

Me at the beginning of the school holidays: We are going to clear out the house and learn new languages! Me at the end of the holidays: [crying] if you stop screaming and hitting each other I’ll give you your third packet of haribo gummy bears — Anna Mazzola (@annamazz.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 11:30 AM

5.

I'm making a TV series about the different parts of my gas cooker – I've already filmed the pilot. — Olaf Falafel (@ofalafel.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 10:05 AM

6.

7.

daughter: I hate my name

me: why, I named you after my favorite day of the week

daughter: I HATE it

me: now listen here Taco Tuesday Tanaka — Grant Tanaka (@granttanaka.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 8:03 PM

8.

for the love of god do not read this post unless you want to be instantly earwormed by mull of kintyre — Daniel Benneworth-Gray (@danielgray.com) August 19, 2025 at 6:56 PM

9.

10.

ER DOC: what happened FRIEND: he was maced ME: it wasn’t mace it was… assaultin’ pepper FRIEND: *maces me again* — Frovo (@frovo.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 5:47 PM

11.

12.