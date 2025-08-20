Hercules actor Kevin Sorbo keeps moaning about male NFL cheerleaders and Twitter ratioed him right back to Ancient Greece

Sport cheerleaders Kevin Sorbo nfl

Kevin Sorbo is known for many things. Scratch that. He’s known for exactly one thing, playing a mythical Ancient Greek figure on a third rate network TV show 30 years ago.

But that might change in the near future, because washed up Hercules is having a hard time dealing with the fact that the NFL is employing men as cheerleaders now.

Here’s his first complaint, in which he decides that he can’t root for the team he’s supported his entire life because another man also wants to root for that same team as an official team cheerleader.

I’ve been a Vikings fan all my life… sigh. I need a new team now. pic.twitter.com/VYLdQxyix7 — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) August 12, 2025

Sorbo doubled down on his hatred a week later, choosing to register his disgust with a simple follow-up Tweet dumping on what looks to me like a pretty kick-ass routine.

Both of the ignorant posts blew up online but definitely not for the reasons Sorbo was probably hoping for. Here are an avalanche of responses telling the out-of-work actor exactly what he should do with his hateful and close-minded beliefs.

The Vikings won’t miss you. Much like Hollywood. — LibertyRansom (@LibertyRansom) August 12, 2025

The fact that the man who portrayed freaking Hercules is so damn fragile is wild to me. — Liana Ruppert ➡️ PAX West (@DirtyEffinHippy) August 13, 2025

You’ve never been a Vikings fan . Out of all the tragedies that the team has faced, if you’re turning your back because of one cheerleader, you were never a fan in the first place — Basically Elon (@BasicallyElonM) August 12, 2025

Kevin, is it too difficult for you to avert your gaze from the gyrating man? — Patrick Jaicomo (@pjaicomo) August 13, 2025

How many times have you watched this today, Kevin? — Z CaraChueca (@ztrollslayer) August 13, 2025

y’all are the same people saying the left gets triggered by everything, but here you are losing your shit over absolutely nothing pic.twitter.com/oDmZ3IIaYu — fromsoftserve (@fromsoftserve) August 13, 2025

Oh no… they lost a D lister’s support. Whatever will they do? Snowflake — As I See It (@AsISeeIt22) August 12, 2025

Gross? Why? Because a talented male cheerleader dancing threatens your fragile ego more than your irrelevant acting career ever could? — Richard Angwin (@RichardAngwin) August 17, 2025

