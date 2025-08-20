21 interesting facts that people just can’t help blurting out at every opportunity – and we can’t blame them

Social Media facts

Over on Bluesky, some weird and wonderful facts have been emerging, and it’s thanks to this post by Meredith Rose.

Ok folks: what is your favorite fact that you share with people (maybe a bit too) eagerly? — Meredith Rose (@mrose.ink) August 19, 2025 at 1:33 AM

Naturally, people were eager to share those facts on social media, and we picked out some real gems.

Did you know any of these already?

1.

That Bury has the highest rate of false positives in bowel cancer screening because they eat so much black pudding. I once brought this up in a conversation with Mr. S's boss. [image or embed] — Sam Whyte (@samwhyte.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 4:38 PM

2.

3.

4.

While fighting the Aztecs, the Spanish managed to build a trebuchet despite not having any skilled engineers to do it. The trebuchet worked- it fired a single shot.

Sadly, that shot went directly upwards, and came back down on top of the trebuchet, destroying it completely. [image or embed] — S R Jones (@aegisimmemorial.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 9:21 PM

5.

A long time ago Pizza Hut hired Ween to write them a new hip jingle and Pizza Hut rejected every demo they turned in. One version had the lyrics "Where'd the motherfuckin' cheese go at?" [image or embed] — James Greene, Jr. (@jamesgreenejr.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 9:15 PM

6.

7.

Mine is that near the end of the Hundred Years War, Henry VI had a bout of catatonia and his wife and ministers had to Weekend at Bernie’s him for eighteen solid months — Meredith Rose (@mrose.ink) August 19, 2025 at 1:34 AM

8.

Feargal Sharkey’s first solo single, A Good Heart, was written by Maria McKee about her breakup with Benmont Tench. His second solo single, You Little Thief, was written by Benmont Tench about his breakup with Maria McKee. bsky.app/profile/mros… [image or embed] — Paul (@pault1888.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 9:43 PM

9.

Woody Harrelson's dad was a hitman who killed a federal judge. That judge's murder is mentioned in the book NO COUNTRY FOR OLD MEN, and the reference stayed in the screenplay when Harrelson was in the movie. [image or embed] — Daniel Carlson (@danielwcarlson.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 9:14 PM

10.

11.