Life cracker barrel MAGA

Magas are absolutely bonkers mad that Cracker Barrel redesigned their logo – these 16 responses perfectly point out the inanity of the faux outrage

Saul Hutson. Updated August 21st, 2025

With so much going on in the world these days, it’s great to see that people can still come together and stand up for what they believe in. Social media can still unite a group of people behind a common cause. Everyone has a voice and they will voice their concerns about the biggest issues plaguing us as a society.

Like the major issue in this post, which clearly struck a nerve and has almost 2 million views, almost 2 thousand comments, and over 13 thousand likes.

You go ahead and watch while I stick my head in an oven.

How dare they strip away everything that made a milquetoast chain restaurant with dusty sneeze guards the heart of America? Some people – and you can probably guess who – were outraged.

@DonaldJTrumpJr WTF is wrong with @CrackerBarrel ??!

(Shudders.)

(Audibly sighs.)

“This is not a Cracker Barrel anymore.” The people have spoken.

But not really. Just the maniacs have spoken. On the other end of the spectrum are a bunch of really funny people who have jokes. Here are the most hilarious posts.

