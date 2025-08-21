Magas are absolutely bonkers mad that Cracker Barrel redesigned their logo – these 16 responses perfectly point out the inanity of the faux outrage

Life cracker barrel MAGA

With so much going on in the world these days, it’s great to see that people can still come together and stand up for what they believe in. Social media can still unite a group of people behind a common cause. Everyone has a voice and they will voice their concerns about the biggest issues plaguing us as a society.

Like the major issue in this post, which clearly struck a nerve and has almost 2 million views, almost 2 thousand comments, and over 13 thousand likes.

You go ahead and watch while I stick my head in an oven.

Cracker Barrel didn’t just lose its logo. It lost its soul. Under a CEO more obsessed with DEI quotas than country charm, they’ve: – Scrubbed the iconic logo

– Remodeled 70+ stores into sterile showroom knockoffs

– Pledged $700 million to erase every trace of what made it feel… pic.twitter.com/iueJnO861v — Desiree (@DesireeAmerica4) August 21, 2025

How dare they strip away everything that made a milquetoast chain restaurant with dusty sneeze guards the heart of America? Some people – and you can probably guess who – were outraged.

the shop sold almost ALL super cool Americana items, this crap looks like leftovers from Target. — turbotruth (@turbotruth) August 21, 2025

(Shudders.)

This Cracker Barrel remodel/rebrand is one of the most upsetting things I’ve seen in a long time. Literally everyone I know is in shock. https://t.co/w54OJbv445 pic.twitter.com/drUnIooTUT — YIMBYLAND (@YIMBYLAND) August 21, 2025

(Audibly sighs.)

You can totally tell some middle-aged angry white liberal woman is running this place. This isn’t even a remodel. It’s like she’s redone the entire company in her image. That’s not a Cracker Barrel anymore. — AnonSynonymous6 (@anonsynonymous6) August 21, 2025

“This is not a Cracker Barrel anymore.” The people have spoken.

But not really. Just the maniacs have spoken. On the other end of the spectrum are a bunch of really funny people who have jokes. Here are the most hilarious posts.

1.

the "liberals are snowflakes" people need a fainting couch and therapy because a restaurant changed its logo https://t.co/gCMRHwSPyu — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 21, 2025

2.

MAGA is more outraged at someone changing the Cracker Barrel logo than they are at someone changing history in the Smithsonian. — Karly Kingsley (@karlykingsley) August 21, 2025

3.

People can’t afford housing, groceries, and are going bankrupt if they get cancer. So naturally, conservatives are mad about Cracker Barrel’s logo. — Nina Turner (@ninaturner) August 20, 2025

4.

They are melting the fuck down over the new Cracker Barrel logo and I’m here for it! pic.twitter.com/QdS0h48utu — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 21, 2025

5.

MAGA: Museums are teaching too much Black history!!! Cracker Barrel: We are removing the white man from our logo. MAGA: pic.twitter.com/F9jLQ52xbs — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) August 21, 2025

6.

The craziest part of the Cracker Barrel redesign is that Trump is still covering up the fact that he’s in the Epstein files. pic.twitter.com/X9OH4xypKx — Melanie D’Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) August 21, 2025

7.

Their definition of “woke” is just anything that doesn’t fetishize the past… I refuse to believe anyone under the age of 70 actually cares about Cracker Barrel pic.twitter.com/w8cyfBQFi8 — Sick Sad World (@YesYoureRacist) August 21, 2025

8.