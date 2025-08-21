‘What’s a sentence that would immediately terrify someone from the 1800s?’ – 23 reasonable statements that would have people from the past trembling

Life Ask Reddit

There are many things we take for granted nowadays that would utterly confound a person from the 1800s, from video games to vaccines. But you wouldn’t even have to show them some – to their eyes – otherworldly invention, you could just say one simple sentence that doesn’t bother us in the slightest, but would completely freak them out.

Over on the AskReddit page, user Scolfieldninfo_ asked:

What’s a sentence that would immediately terrify someone from the 1800s?

And there were plenty of replies from people who know how good we have it nowadays.

1.

‘It’s infected.’

–dbltax

2.

”The Pope is from Chicago.”

–AccidentalAnchoress

3.

‘Dutch East India Company went bankrupt and you lost all your money in the stocks.’

–pulala81

4.

‘I’m flying across the country tomorrow.’

–GS56Nc

5.

‘Aunt Edna is having her heart transplant on Tuesday.’

–KaelasDad

6.

‘1500 new people are following me!’

–Stellaaahhhh

7.

‘That’s against child labour laws.’

–Nerdycoffaholic_

8.

‘The bathroom is IN the house.’

–Dynamic_Duo_215

9.

‘I have the flu but should be better in a few days!’

–Existing_Bedroom_496

10.

‘We have a black president. Two terms at that.’

–Low-Impression3367

11.

‘I’m from Indiana and I’m planning to travel to Los Angeles today for work. I’ll be home on Thursday.’

–GMorPC

12.

”Let me tell you about World War One.’

‘ONE?!”

–SayNoToStim