What’s an innocent behaviour that’s actually a huge red flag? – 17 subtly uncool actions to watch out for

Some red flags, like gaslighting and love bombing, are easy to spot. Others, however, fly under the radar.

In fact, even the most apparently fine behaviour can indicate that something untoward is lying beneath the surface. To help you spot these secret dangers, seenmee put this question to the good folks over at r/AskReddit:

‘What’s an ‘innocent’ behaviour that’s actually a huge red flag if you really think about it?’

Here are the top replies…

1.

‘When someone keeps acting dumb. After a while, it feels like they’re lazy and finding excuses not to do something.’

-akaram369

2.

‘Not taking “No” for an answer and being very insistent. They often feign generosity and hospitality.’

-Yeyati_Nafrey

3.

‘When someone is always a victim. Every victim needs a villain. Hang around long enough it will be you.’

-BlackcatLucifer

4.

‘Only respecting people they’re attracted to’

-agizzy23

5.

‘The more someone tells me they’re a good person, the less I believe them.’

-scytheintern

6.

‘“I’m such an empath” – The shittiest person you know’

-porchwater

7.

‘That whole “I was just joking” after saying something mean. It sounds harmless, but it’s basically a way to insult you without taking responsibility.’

-ForcedBurrito40

8.

‘“I’m just brutally honest.” Translation: “I say mean things and expect zero consequences.”’

-ChuWarep

9.