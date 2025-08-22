Politics bigots

There’s not enough facepalm in the world for the bigoted Brits who moved to Benidorm because there are ‘too many foreigners’ in the UK

Oonagh Keating. Updated August 22nd, 2025

We’re not usually keen to share GB News clips, but this one has to be seen to be believed – and you still might be pinching yourself. The entertainment channel that passes itself off as news spoke to British immigrants in Benidorm about why they chose to live there.

Brace yourselves.

“Why did you decide to come and live in Benidorm?”

“You’ll probably edit it out – ’cause there’s too many foreigners in the UK.”

We’re not sure why she thought GB News would edit out its main talking point, but whatever …Twitter had a few things to say about the clip.

