There’s not enough facepalm in the world for the bigoted Brits who moved to Benidorm because there are ‘too many foreigners’ in the UK

We’re not usually keen to share GB News clips, but this one has to be seen to be believed – and you still might be pinching yourself. The entertainment channel that passes itself off as news spoke to British immigrants in Benidorm about why they chose to live there.

Brace yourselves.

‘We lost our rights, freedom of speech went!’ British holiday makers tell GB reporter Dougie Beattie why they moved to Benidorm permanently. pic.twitter.com/QigFprhm5L — GB News (@GBNEWS) August 20, 2025

“Why did you decide to come and live in Benidorm?” “You’ll probably edit it out – ’cause there’s too many foreigners in the UK.”

We’re not sure why she thought GB News would edit out its main talking point, but whatever …Twitter had a few things to say about the clip.

1.

These morons moved to Spain because there were "too many foreigners in the UK".pic.twitter.com/HF0jRwEX7C — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) August 21, 2025

2.

Verb: Oakeshotting.

To move to a foreign country to complain about foreigners in the country you just moved from. https://t.co/qFCCtK0Ork — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) August 21, 2025

3.

Benidorm:

The last bastion of the British Empire.

When you listen to these two you realise the sun never truly sets on our great empire and that God is an English man.

P.S.

Where are their bloody Union Jacks?

pic.twitter.com/VKm6dQ3k3U — Sir Michael Take CBE (@MichaelTakeMP) August 21, 2025

4.

Don’t imagine GB News told these ladies loving life in Benidorm that they’re currently living under a socialist government in Spain, did they? — David (@Zero_4) August 21, 2025

5.

Economic migrants!! — Ahmed Sewehli (@LibyanIntegrity) August 21, 2025

6.

"There are too many foreigners in the UK so we came to live here in Benidorm" The sheer irony, the arrogance of it all. Sorry but I've had it with treating people like this with kid gloves. Show me a video of them speaking fluent Spanish and I'll eat a sombrero live on X ! https://t.co/Gym707sIIw — Alex Taylor (@AlexTaylorNews) August 21, 2025

7.

Irony has been laid to rest in Benidorm pic.twitter.com/yLXXvF7cNX — The London Economic (@LondonEconomic) August 21, 2025

8.

‘There are too many foreigners in the UK, so I decided to copy them and also become a foreigner in Spain’ You could not make this shit up. — Curious Haggis (@curioushaggis) August 20, 2025

9.

Writes itself: Moved to a foreign country because, “There’s too many foreigners in the UK” And Blames the UK government because they, “Blame everyone else and don’t take responsibility” Brilliant https://t.co/29WV2Wy3OM — James Murray (@james2murray) August 21, 2025

10.