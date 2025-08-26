Pics donald trump

“They call me the President of Europe” says man who has never been called the President of Europe

Oonagh Keating. Updated August 26th, 2025

Never mind Labubus, it’s the delulus we’re more concerned with – or, more specifically, the one currently blinging up the White House like it’s a Christmas project for Kirstie Allsopp. That’s right – we mean Donald ‘Putin’s lapdog’ Trump.

Here he is indulging one of his many flights of fancy, as though fact-checking didn’t exist.

“They respect your president to a level that they jokingly call me the President of Europe. They call me the President of Europe, which is an honour – I like Europe.”

Thierry Henry stifling a laugh

Let’s take a look at what’s wrong with that claim. Spoiler alert …it’s everything.

