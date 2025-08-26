“They call me the President of Europe” says man who has never been called the President of Europe

Pics donald trump

Never mind Labubus, it’s the delulus we’re more concerned with – or, more specifically, the one currently blinging up the White House like it’s a Christmas project for Kirstie Allsopp. That’s right – we mean Donald ‘Putin’s lapdog’ Trump.

Here he is indulging one of his many flights of fancy, as though fact-checking didn’t exist.

Trump: "They call me the president of Europe. Which is an honor." pic.twitter.com/3cVmlEvgUU — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 25, 2025

“They respect your president to a level that they jokingly call me the President of Europe. They call me the President of Europe, which is an honour – I like Europe.”

Let’s take a look at what’s wrong with that claim. Spoiler alert …it’s everything.

1.

Trumps says Europeans call him "The President of Europe".

He must be going deaf if that's what he hears when people say "tangerine turd", "fat orange fuckwit", "bloviating manbaby" and "ignorant orange shithead". pic.twitter.com/0CxKLG2cV4 — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) August 25, 2025

2.

Trump: "They call me the president of Europe. Which is an honor." Europe: "Man from Moscow – Putin and Trump, the alliance of predators." pic.twitter.com/50F0MHPWrH — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) August 25, 2025

3.

No. No they don’t. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) August 25, 2025

4.

Trump: "They call me the president of Europe. Which is an honor." Europe: pic.twitter.com/CJBK3qgOEQ — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) August 25, 2025

5.

Are “they” in the room with us right now? — Chicano Marine (@elchicanomarine) August 25, 2025

6.

Serious question – at what point is it considered dementia? — Matthew VanDyke (@Matt_VanDyke) August 25, 2025

7.

"They call me the President of Europe" – Trump "They ?" Who ? Who in their right mind calls you the President of Europe ? No one here in actual Europe for starters ! pic.twitter.com/pOyjFlmbJK — Alex Taylor (@AlexTaylorNews) August 25, 2025

8.