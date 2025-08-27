US donald trump washington dc

Trump put the National Guard on the streets of DC to control crime, but it’s already at a 40-year low so they’re picking up litter – 15 weary facepalms

Oonagh Keating. Updated August 27th, 2025

When Donald Trump said he was sending the National Guard to clean up the streets of Washington DC, he meant it in a law enforcement way. But crime in the US capital is at a 30 to 40-year low, depending on the category, so the highly trained and very expensive soldiers are picking up litter.

Twitter wasn’t convinced it was a wise use of resources. Here are some top comments.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

The big question is ‘do they or don’t they want to be seen?’

We’ll just leave this here.

