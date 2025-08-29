Having a bad day? Could be worse, you could be one of these 33 people from ‘Well, that sucks’ on Reddit

Life reddit well that sucks

If you’re having a bad day then it’s always reassuring, if not entirely overflowing with the milk of human kindness, to know that there’s someone out there having a worse day than you.

Like one of these 30 people, for instance, who all turned up on r/WellThatSucks.

1. ‘Someone hit my parked car yesterday. At least they were nice enough to leave a note’

2. ‘My kid got this in her Easter basket. I was confused about why she didn’t want it so I took a bite. It’s soap’

3. ‘My husband got a little carried away with the new vacuum sealer. This is a dozen croissants.’

4. ‘My ring stopped showing me my wife’s heartbeat (disclaimer: my wife is still alive)’

5. ‘My worst nightmare finally became a reality’

6. ‘Coworker thought my mug warmer was a charger’

7. ‘Went to Costco to grab a rotisserie chicken for the weekend, but this lady beat everyone to it’



8. ‘Used a bit too much woodglue to secure the hook to the door. Came back to it dried like this’



9. ‘Overnight coworker sent me this last night’



10. ‘Just bought a minivan from a friend a few weeks ago, kept getting spiderwebs in the car and decided to bug bomb it. Found these’



11. ‘A generous tip for someone working at a restaurant’



