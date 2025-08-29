Having a bad day? Could be worse, you could be one of these 33 people from ‘Well, that sucks’ on Reddit
If you’re having a bad day then it’s always reassuring, if not entirely overflowing with the milk of human kindness, to know that there’s someone out there having a worse day than you.
Like one of these 30 people, for instance, who all turned up on r/WellThatSucks.
1. ‘Someone hit my parked car yesterday. At least they were nice enough to leave a note’
2. ‘My kid got this in her Easter basket. I was confused about why she didn’t want it so I took a bite. It’s soap’
3. ‘My husband got a little carried away with the new vacuum sealer. This is a dozen croissants.’
4. ‘My ring stopped showing me my wife’s heartbeat (disclaimer: my wife is still alive)’
5. ‘My worst nightmare finally became a reality’
6. ‘Coworker thought my mug warmer was a charger’