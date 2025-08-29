US JD Vance

JD Vance trolled the libtards not satisfied by his ‘prayers’ for the victims of the latest US mass shooting and was brutally owned into next year

John Plunkett. Updated August 29th, 2025

In the wake of yet another horrific mass shooting in the US – this time two children were killed and 17 others injured after an attacker opened fire on a church in Minneapolis – vice president JD Vance offered up his prayers to the victims on Twitter.

‘Thoughts and prayers’ are one thing, obviously, but actual steps to legislate for proper gun control to help avoid this sort of thing happening again in the future, well, that’s quite another, obviously.

And it was a point that wan’t lost on @jrpsaki, among many others, who had this to say, no doubt with JD Vance in mind.

It naturally didn’t go unnoticed by the VP himself, who said this.

And this.

And we’re glad he did, in a way, because he ended up magnificently owned into next year and beyond.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Article Pages: 1 2