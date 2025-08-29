JD Vance trolled the libtards not satisfied by his ‘prayers’ for the victims of the latest US mass shooting and was brutally owned into next year

US JD Vance

In the wake of yet another horrific mass shooting in the US – this time two children were killed and 17 others injured after an attacker opened fire on a church in Minneapolis – vice president JD Vance offered up his prayers to the victims on Twitter.

We’re at the WH monitoring the situation in Minneapolis. Join all of us in praying for the victims! — JD Vance (@JDVance) August 27, 2025

‘Thoughts and prayers’ are one thing, obviously, but actual steps to legislate for proper gun control to help avoid this sort of thing happening again in the future, well, that’s quite another, obviously.

And it was a point that wan’t lost on @jrpsaki, among many others, who had this to say, no doubt with JD Vance in mind.

Prayer is not freaking enough. Prayers does not end school shootings. prayers do not make parents feel safe sending their kids to school. Prayer does not bring these kids back. Enough with the thoughts and prayers. — Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) August 27, 2025

It naturally didn’t go unnoticed by the VP himself, who said this.

We pray because our hearts are broken. We pray because we know God listens. We pray because we know that God works in mysterious ways, and can inspire us to further action. Why do you feel the need to attack other people for praying when kids were just killed praying? https://t.co/KfTJ71Hcjf — JD Vance (@JDVance) August 28, 2025

And this.

Of all the weird left wing culture wars in the last few years, this is by far the most bizarre. “How dare you pray for innocent people in the midst of tragedy?!” What are you even talking about? — JD Vance (@JDVance) August 28, 2025

And we’re glad he did, in a way, because he ended up magnificently owned into next year and beyond.

1.

Of course. The issue is you pray then DO NOTHING. so your empty call to prayer is both an insult to the dead and to the idea of prayer itself. — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) August 28, 2025

2.

Nobody – I repeat – NOBODY is attacking you for praying. We are attacking you because that is ALL you do. Your actions clearly indicate that you do, in fact, believe that it is a substitute for any other meaningful method of change. https://t.co/K3eZPAJpfx — Sara McGee for Texas HD 132 (@SaraForTexLege) August 28, 2025

3.

But YOU ARE using prayer as a substitute for action. There have been tens of thousands of murdered children and no action to lower that number. We are the only developed country on earth that has “firearms” as the leading cause of death for CHILDREN. — Trump Tracker (@trackingdonald) August 28, 2025

4.

because we need you to do something more than pray you dumb ass — derek guy (@dieworkwear) August 28, 2025

5.

Give us a break. The only action you guys have taken is to weaken gun laws, allowing scores of criminals to get guns; shut down funding for anti-violence programs in our cities; close the Office of Gun Violence Prevention. You’ve taken action – and it’s gotten people killed. https://t.co/EHmgE99xTY — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) August 28, 2025

6.

Jesus didn’t just pray, JD. He also flipped tables. Faith without deeds is dead and kids are dying every single day even while they literally pray. Do something. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) August 28, 2025

7.