Visitors to America shared the biggest ‘WTFs’ when they went to the US for the first time – 27 stateside eye-openers
Non-Americans have been sharing their biggest ‘WTF’ moments when they first visited the US and it’s a proper eye-opener.
It all began when Redditor AppleberryJames asked this.
‘Europeans who’ve visited the US, what made you go “WTF”?’
And it prompted no end of replies – more than 33,000 of them – and we’ve read them all (well, a few of them) so you don’t have to and these are our favourites.
1.
‘Everyone wanted me to have a great day.’
iamsoveryverytired
2.
‘Roadside billboards scattered along the interstates in the South.
Billboard # 1: JESUS
Billboard # 2: PORN AND BOOZE, NEXT EXIT
Billboard # 3: GUNS! GUNS! GUNS!’
StandardResort
3.
‘Free refills my friend. Free refills.’
Yuval8356
4.
‘Being carded to get on a bar when I was 29 years old. I’d been drinking in pubs in England for 13 years without having to show ID. Oh and the general weirdness surrounding alcohol. Us Brits went for a drink at lunchtime once and our American friends were referring us to AA.’
Jagermeister_UK
5.
‘Portion sizes, vehicle sizes, road sizes, house sizes.’
UsernameCensored
6.
‘Went to Burger King and got a “medium” fizzy drink and they gave me this fucking plastic tank that held about a liter and a half. Plus, about half of it was ice. What the f*ck.’
Rust_Dawg
7.
‘Honestly…WalMart!! Went there to buy a sim card and some groceries. Also found out that I could also buy pet fish, car parts and shoes..ALL IN ONE BUILDING?!’
maxProcrastination
8.
‘I was going to count the number of American flags I saw on my two weeks in Florida … I gave up on the ride from Miami Airport to South Beach.’
[deleted]
9.
‘I thought the gap in bathroom stall doors were a myth. Didn’t get privacy for my five day stay. How do you shit when someone can look you in the eye?!’
watercolorinc