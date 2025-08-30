Visitors to America shared the biggest ‘WTFs’ when they went to the US for the first time – 27 stateside eye-openers

US wtf

Non-Americans have been sharing their biggest ‘WTF’ moments when they first visited the US and it’s a proper eye-opener.

It all began when Redditor AppleberryJames asked this.

‘Europeans who’ve visited the US, what made you go “WTF”?’

And it prompted no end of replies – more than 33,000 of them – and we’ve read them all (well, a few of them) so you don’t have to and these are our favourites.

1.

‘Everyone wanted me to have a great day.’

iamsoveryverytired

2.

‘Roadside billboards scattered along the interstates in the South. Billboard # 1: JESUS

Billboard # 2: PORN AND BOOZE, NEXT EXIT

Billboard # 3: GUNS! GUNS! GUNS!’

StandardResort

3.

‘Free refills my friend. Free refills.’

Yuval8356

4.

‘Being carded to get on a bar when I was 29 years old. I’d been drinking in pubs in England for 13 years without having to show ID. Oh and the general weirdness surrounding alcohol. Us Brits went for a drink at lunchtime once and our American friends were referring us to AA.’

Jagermeister_UK

5.

‘Portion sizes, vehicle sizes, road sizes, house sizes.’

UsernameCensored

6.

‘Went to Burger King and got a “medium” fizzy drink and they gave me this fucking plastic tank that held about a liter and a half. Plus, about half of it was ice. What the f*ck.’

Rust_Dawg

7.

‘Honestly…WalMart!! Went there to buy a sim card and some groceries. Also found out that I could also buy pet fish, car parts and shoes..ALL IN ONE BUILDING?!’

maxProcrastination

8.



‘I was going to count the number of American flags I saw on my two weeks in Florida … I gave up on the ride from Miami Airport to South Beach.’

[deleted]

9.