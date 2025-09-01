Politics Kemi Badenoch

Kemi Badenoch’s tale of being offered a place at Stanford University when she was 16 has been completely unravelled …by Stanford

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 1st, 2025

One of Kemi Badenoch’s self-aggrandising personal anecdotes has started to crumble under scrutiny. After claiming she was so smart that Stanford reached out to offer her a partial scholarship for a medical or pre-med course at the age of 16, the prestigious university has rubbished the entire scenario.

The Guardian’s Jessica Elgot broke the story.

As outlined in the article, there are a number of problems with her claim –

Only graduates are offered the medical course, and they simply don’t run a pre-med one.

They wouldn’t have offered any course based purely on exam results – as she has claimed – and especially not based on O-Levels.

They didn’t offer partial scholarships – it was either a full one or nothing.

They didn’t offer a scholarship to anyone from Nigeria at that time – although students from other African countries received that honour.

In short, the thing she claimed happened – well, didn’t. The internet wasn’t about to keep quiet.

Perhaps she needed to show a little more ambition.

