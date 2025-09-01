This Danish ad made the best use of Vikings and comedy to share an important safety message

Entertainment adverts

A video produced by “& Co.” for the Danish Road Safety Council in 2022 showed the importance of wearing helmets, but used humour and Vikings to get the message across.

There can’t be many things that aren’t automatically better with humour and Vikings.

It’s called ‘A helmet has always been a good idea’.

The ad – filmed at Lejre – a reconstructed Viking site near Copenhagen – wowed YouTube users. Here are a few of our favourite comments.

Perhaps he wishes to cultivate a “Svend the Helmetless” nickname to inspire carelessness among the Berzerker crowd?

PMS

Jesus Christ how is every single person in this perfectly cast and brilliant actors?? Even the old man who laughs for like 1/2 a second is amazing and memorable.

Muad’dib

This not just parodies people riding bikes/motorcycles not wanting to wear helmets, but also fantasy characters and hollywood always having protagonists without a helmet because it doesn’t “look cool” and makes it harder to see who it is. Love it.

Planescaped

Him: “We are the most feared warriors in the world! None can stand against us!”

His Wife: “Wear your helmet, jackass.”

Him: …”Yes, dear.”

Michael Troxel

This is the most memorable yet random thing I’ve come across.

Tw1n5nak3

The production value, the historical immersion, the length of the ad, the unexpected bouts of comedy, it’s all too good.

Don181, you’r a frickin Neanderthal

We agree with Muneiro Valibas

WE NEED AN ENTIRE SERIES ABOUT SVEND AND HIS HELMETED ADVENTURES.

