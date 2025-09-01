A Nigel Farage fan suffered a meltdown over this English Heritage family photo and was magnificently owned into next year – 14 blue plaque comebacks

Politics Reform UK

There are lots of reasons why you might choose not to be a member of English Heritage – maybe you don’t live near many of their sites, or maybe you can’t afford it. Possibly you’re just not interested.

But we’ve never thought of this particular reason, a self-described member of the ‘Free Speech Union’ and Reform UK-er who also happens to be anti-lockdowns and anti-EU, well, you get the idea, who had a meltdown over this.

English Heritage’s idea of a typical family. ( “ irregulars” get in free – we cancelled our membership ) pic.twitter.com/vcSMUDMGEt — Cait Mercer (@MercerCait) August 29, 2025

Their enthusiasm for free speech appears not to extend to the freedom to choose who you live your life with.

And these people surely said it best.

1.

What an appalling post about a lovely photo. Find some decency and humanity and learn some to be a better person. On the evidence of this you’ve got a VERY long way to go. — Otto English (@Otto_English) August 30, 2025

2.

Excellent that you cancelled your membership, and now we won’t have to bump into you when we visit their sites. — meh (@ohwellmeh) August 30, 2025

3.

Some people really do want “WHITES ONLY” signs put up, don’t they? https://t.co/yZiwfsSRjs — Tweeting Carefully (@CarefulTweeter) August 30, 2025

4.

Grow up and what is an irregular. Do you even listen to yourselves? You do know we have been multicultural since Roman times. — Sammy White (@sammysangel) August 30, 2025

5.

What a sordid little post. — Freddy C. (@FreddySky) August 30, 2025

6.

“Member of The Free Speech Union.” Knock me down with a feather, stap me vitals, and so on. I seem to share quite a few mutuals with this person, which is troubling. https://t.co/MpnTXKHtse pic.twitter.com/UnQAq3VvFM — Tomos Doran (@portraitinflesh) August 31, 2025

7.