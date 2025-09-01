Celebrity ads Japan sammy davis jr

This 1974 Japanese ad for Suntory Whiskey featuring Sammy Davis Jr is utterly bizarre and wonderfully compelling

David Harris. Updated September 1st, 2025

Japanese TV ads in the 1970s and 80s were often pretty off-the-wall and many US celebrities were offered huge amounts of money to star in them, safe in the knowledge that what is shown in Japan, stays in Japan.

We recently(ish) featured this demented ad for a Japanese vitamin shot starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, and now a 1974 ad for Suntory whiskey has resurfaced featuring US singer, dancer and rat-pack member, Sammy Davis Jr.

Apparently, Sammy was given free-rein to ad-lib and it’s all the better (and weirder) for it.

Thanks to Super 70s Sports for sharing on Twitter.

Marvellous. People liked what they saw…

