James Blunt grew tired of the nightlife in Ibiza and you don’t have to be Scottish to appreciate the payoff but it will definitely help

To the world now of James Blunt, who is back on these shores after apparently growing tired of the nightlife on Ibiza.

Well, that’s what he had to say on Twitter, with a payoff that we can surely all enjoy (but especially if you’re from Scotland).

Never disappoints, right?

You know that everyone in Scotland can't believe you're wearing a coat in that heat — David Stevens Reform Member (@ShakeyRed1) September 2, 2025

You were lucky. The good weather turned nice for you. — Roderick Brown (@RAKBrown1) September 2, 2025

I hope you have your factor 50 on ye. — Gae Bolg (@tharlear) September 2, 2025

As the great Billy conolly said..there are two seasons in Scotland ..July and Winter — geoff (@SnellGeoff) September 2, 2025

Don’t be fooled by his sell. He has deliberately chosen one of the better days to promote the Scottish summer. I know, I’m there right now and it ain’t anywhere near that nice. — David Arnold (@OozalemBird) September 2, 2025

Source @JamesBlunt