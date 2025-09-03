For once it wasn’t Donald Trump’s hair that got all the attention and people were totally wigging out

US donald trump

Donald Trump was back in front of the TV cameras at the Oval Office, disappointing/reassuring (delete according to taste) people everywhere after all those rumours that something dreadful had befallen him.

We mention this not because of anything the president had to say but because – just for once – it wasn’t Trump’s hair people were talking about. No, it was somebody else’s – and see if you can spot them before we make it blindingly obvious.

Trump lives and looks pretty much normal by his standards pic.twitter.com/1zd4KphGmS — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 2, 2025

And these people surely said it best.

1.

Trump appears alive. Poses in front of a man with a worse toupee than his pic.twitter.com/ndCiJPYLBl — Joe Flood (@joeflood) September 2, 2025

2.

whoever this is at the Oval Office, he needs to take this wig OFF pic.twitter.com/6fBlyMh21v — ۟ (@arisatm) September 2, 2025

3.

Did he shop at the lego store? — Mark Houghton (@M4rky) September 2, 2025

4.

What the hell is even that? pic.twitter.com/Fi0h4xh3A9 — Bubbe Wokestein ✡️ (@veggieto) September 2, 2025

5.

These three men share a common problem and they’ve all chosen to handle it in a different manner. pic.twitter.com/7N4Rj1sohm — Turnbull (@cturnbull1968) September 2, 2025

6.

7.

And none of them approach Estonia pic.twitter.com/2nvDUAM3mF — benji (@shikomubenji) September 3, 2025

And just in case you were wondering …

Alabama Congressman Mike Rogers — TheRealThelmaJohnson (@TheRealThelmaJ1) September 3, 2025

There’s always the case, of course, that it just looks like a wig, in which case what a fine head of hair you have, sir.

