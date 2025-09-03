US donald trump

For once it wasn’t Donald Trump’s hair that got all the attention and people were totally wigging out

John Plunkett. Updated September 3rd, 2025

Donald Trump was back in front of the TV cameras at the Oval Office, disappointing/reassuring (delete according to taste) people everywhere after all those rumours that something dreadful had befallen him.

We mention this not because of anything the president had to say but because – just for once – it wasn’t Trump’s hair people were talking about. No, it was somebody else’s – and see if you can spot them before we make it blindingly obvious.

And these people surely said it best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

And just in case you were wondering …

There’s always the case, of course, that it just looks like a wig, in which case what a fine head of hair you have, sir.

READ MORE

An ‘Ultra Maga’ posted a picture of a supposed ‘populist uprising in the UK’ and was owned so brutally it hurts