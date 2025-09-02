An ‘Ultra Maga’ posted a picture of a supposed ‘populist uprising in the UK’ and was owned so brutally it hurts

Politics MAGA takedowns

Twitter user Vince Langman who describes himself as an ‘UltraMAGA’ and an ‘ex-con deplorable’ has waded into British politics by suggesting that ‘the Trump effect is causing a populist uprising in the UK’.

He backed up his claims by posting a pic of a huge throng of people waving Union Jack flags.

Let’s have a look…

The Trump effect is causing a populist uprising in the UK. Hopefully, it’s not too late! pic.twitter.com/Q5bye1jefv — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) August 31, 2025

Convincing? Some people thought so…

The lion starting to roar , get ready — William V (@VezertzisV) September 1, 2025

Global Revolution 1.0 has begun — Norse Raven Clan (@raventron_x) August 31, 2025

However, people with more than half of a functioning brain cell were quick to point out the error…

1.

Wow a ton of deformed AI-generated people showed up in Paris with flag of the UK, this is big! — Damin Toell (@damintoell) August 31, 2025

2.

I didn’t realize the UK was so… deformed. pic.twitter.com/VKVuAq9pzm — Quipple (@Quipple) September 1, 2025

3.

You need to get better AI, because that image is a bag of shite. — James Ridge (@ridgeworks) September 2, 2025

4.

Obviously AI for two reasons. The faces are distorted to the point of ‘do these people live near Chernobyl’ and the monument in the background is the Arc de Triomphe. WHICH IS IN FUCKING PARIS YOU MAGA CUNT. Anyone stupid enough to believe this please leave now. Don’t mind how — zappafan (@Richard36841528) September 2, 2025

5.

Strange. I never knew l’arc de Triomphe was in central London. My cats’ litter trays has a higher IQ than you. And a more pleasant personality… — Mr McB (That/It) (@SatanMcBastardX) September 1, 2025

6.

If you’re going to fake images of the UK, don’t use a landmark from Paris in it — Martin Phillips (@nfliving) September 1, 2025

7.

Wow – from painting roundabouts to building a replica Arc de Triomphe in just a few weeks! — Orpington Cyclist @orpingtoncyclist.bsky.social (@CycleOrpington) September 1, 2025

8.

Vince, proudly demonstrating to the world the incredible level of his ignorance!! — wk (@wck47) September 1, 2025

