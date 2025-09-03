People were asked what Nigel Farage looks like here and of all the funny answers this A++ response knocked the rest out of the park
Parliament returns after the summer recess this week so Nigel Farage was exactly where you’d expect to find him – America.
The Reform UK leader was due to speak at a right-wing conference but apparently the timings went awry and they had a lucky escape/suffered a crushing disappointment (delete according to taste).
And we mention it after this particular image of Farage went viral, along with a suggestion by the estimable parody account, @Parody_PM.
Who is this?
Wrong answers only. pic.twitter.com/mxb2xjiFhO
— Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) September 2, 2025
And the answers came rolling in.
Jean-Fraud Klan Damme https://t.co/0grQZlWn3F
— Stuzi (@stuzi_pants) September 2, 2025
I’m free (to promote any old shite for money) pic.twitter.com/vQi4pazkLq
— Andy Oakley (@DasOakster) September 2, 2025
The new Indiana Jones film looks pretty awful… pic.twitter.com/BoMGR0yq7c
— Sir Michael Take CBE (@MichaelTakeMP) September 2, 2025
Frogswald Mosley https://t.co/Y3JAXOHIij
— David Oliver (also on Blue Sky) (@mancunianmedic) September 2, 2025
Cockodile Dundee
— Colonel Panick (@FlackJimmmy) September 2, 2025
Our Klan in Havana https://t.co/Y3JAXOHIij
— David Oliver (also on Blue Sky) (@mancunianmedic) September 2, 2025
Indiana Moans and the Grift of the Century
— Dutch Uncle (@BslMartyn) September 2, 2025
Yawn Corleone https://t.co/Y3JAXOIg7R
— David Oliver (also on Blue Sky) (@mancunianmedic) September 2, 2025
Dick Emery – hello honky tonks!
— Andy Elvers (@andyelvers) September 2, 2025
Is it the biggest cunt in England?
— killerhertz (@Thekillerhertz) September 2, 2025
Indiana Jones in the Kingdom of the Crypto Shill https://t.co/5WTqsr0EO3
— Stuzi (@stuzi_pants) September 2, 2025
But this one surely beat all-comers.
Michael Deportillo https://t.co/haCdCHbUvX
— Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) September 2, 2025
Bravo!
Outstanding pun-work
— Red Rebel (@MillersManiac) September 3, 2025
— Ian Cranston (@cranston65) September 2, 2025
Absolutely hilarious
— JunebugSun Ⓜ️ (@JunebugSunMusic) September 2, 2025
