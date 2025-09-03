People were asked what Nigel Farage looks like here and of all the funny answers this A++ response knocked the rest out of the park

Politics nigel farage

Parliament returns after the summer recess this week so Nigel Farage was exactly where you’d expect to find him – America.

The Reform UK leader was due to speak at a right-wing conference but apparently the timings went awry and they had a lucky escape/suffered a crushing disappointment (delete according to taste).

And we mention it after this particular image of Farage went viral, along with a suggestion by the estimable parody account, @Parody_PM.

Who is this?

Wrong answers only. pic.twitter.com/mxb2xjiFhO — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) September 2, 2025

And the answers came rolling in.

I’m free (to promote any old shite for money) pic.twitter.com/vQi4pazkLq — Andy Oakley (@DasOakster) September 2, 2025

The new Indiana Jones film looks pretty awful… pic.twitter.com/BoMGR0yq7c — Sir Michael Take CBE (@MichaelTakeMP) September 2, 2025

Frogswald Mosley https://t.co/Y3JAXOHIij — David Oliver (also on Blue Sky) (@mancunianmedic) September 2, 2025

Cockodile Dundee — Colonel Panick (@FlackJimmmy) September 2, 2025

Our Klan in Havana https://t.co/Y3JAXOHIij — David Oliver (also on Blue Sky) (@mancunianmedic) September 2, 2025

Indiana Moans and the Grift of the Century — Dutch Uncle (@BslMartyn) September 2, 2025

Yawn Corleone https://t.co/Y3JAXOIg7R — David Oliver (also on Blue Sky) (@mancunianmedic) September 2, 2025

Dick Emery – hello honky tonks! — Andy Elvers (@andyelvers) September 2, 2025

Is it the biggest cunt in England? — killerhertz (@Thekillerhertz) September 2, 2025

Indiana Jones in the Kingdom of the Crypto Shill https://t.co/5WTqsr0EO3 — Stuzi (@stuzi_pants) September 2, 2025

But this one surely beat all-comers.

Michael Deportillo https://t.co/haCdCHbUvX — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) September 2, 2025

Bravo!

Outstanding pun-work — Red Rebel (@MillersManiac) September 3, 2025

Absolutely hilarious — JunebugSun Ⓜ️ (@JunebugSunMusic) September 2, 2025

READ MORE

A Nigel Farage fan suffered a meltdown over this English Heritage family photo and was magnificently owned into next year – 14 blue plaque comebacks

H/T @Parody_PM