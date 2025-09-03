Politics nigel farage

People were asked what Nigel Farage looks like here and of all the funny answers this A++ response knocked the rest out of the park

John Plunkett. Updated September 3rd, 2025

Parliament returns after the summer recess this week so Nigel Farage was exactly where you’d expect to find him – America.

The Reform UK leader was due to speak at a right-wing conference but apparently the timings went awry and they had a lucky escape/suffered a crushing disappointment (delete according to taste).

And we mention it after this particular image of Farage went viral, along with a suggestion by the estimable parody account, @Parody_PM.

And the answers came rolling in.

But this one surely beat all-comers.

Bravo!

