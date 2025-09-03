This American woman left a note telling a driver not to park on her ‘private property’ and it’s the most hilariously entitled thing you’ll watch this week

US entitled people

We’ve featured plenty of entitled assh … sorry, people on these pages in the past but we’re not sure we’ve seen one quite so jaw-droppingly entitled as this one.

It’s a motorist who returned to their car to find a note telling him no to park anymore on her ‘private property’ and, well, best have a watch for yourself.

Extraordinary scenes!

The dude is right The street, sidewalk and any boulevard strip between them are public property Privat3 property ends at thr house-side of the sidewalk He has the right to park there, and they have no authority to tell him to leave — Michael Pope (@gunsmoke317) February 5, 2025

Public street. Park where you like. They don't own the road. — PetesTruth (@or_not26265) February 5, 2025

He is correct it's not their property, it's public — Digital Abbas (@digitalhunt247) February 5, 2025

You don't even own the sidewalks in front of your property. — Stacie (@StacieDamasin) February 5, 2025

And it got even weirder when a whole bunch of people started responding with stuff like this.

Agree with the lady honestly. I dont want people parking in front of my house. Thats supposed to be for me and my guests. If you ask of course ill let you park there but not 24/7. — #₿itcoinplumber (@Rally__vincent) February 5, 2025

Well you may not particularly like it but there’s absolutely nothing you can do about it. Give your heads a wobble!

The saddest part is there are real people in the world who are entitled like these homeowners. Telling someone not to park in front of their house on a public road where there is no restriction on parking, is literal insanity to me. — Aj Roland (@Uh_ayjay) February 5, 2025

Come on people … it’s a public street without no parking signs… park where you want. Yeah it’s a pain but y’all never lived in a city? — Call Me Steve (@Mike_The_Unreal) February 5, 2025

We don’t use this term so much these days, but in this case we’ll give this person a pass.

READ MORE

An ‘Ultra Maga’ posted a picture of a supposed ‘populist uprising in the UK’ and was owned so brutally it hurts

Source @NoCapMediaa